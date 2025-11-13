Nigeria: Wike's Outburst - We'll Defend Every Officer On Lawful Duty - Defence Minister

12 November 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has assured that the government and indeed the Military high command will protect every soldier on lawful duty.

Badaru gave the assurance while fielding questions from journalists during a ministerial press conference on the Armed Force Remembrance Celebration and Remembrance Day, 2026, on Wednesday in Abuja.

This came against the backdrop of Tuesday's altercation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyeson Wike, and a Navy Lieutenant, over development of a land in Abuja, which allegedly belongs to a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo.

Badaru said: "Well, at the Ministry, and indeed the Armed Forces, we will always protect our officers on lawful duty.

"So we are looking into this issue, and we assure that any officer on lawful duty will be protected highly.

"So we will not allow anything to happen to him so far he is doing his job, and he is doing his job greatly well," he said.

He also disclosed plans of the Federal Government to engage military veterans in community policing and local economic recovery through a new initiative, the "Reclaiming the Ungoverned Space for Economic Benefits Programme (RUSEB-P)."

Badaru said the programme was designed to harness the experience and discipline of retired, able-bodied personnel to restore security and promote development in areas previously affected by insurgency.

The minister said RUSEB-P will help prevent the resurgence of terrorism and stimulate local productivity.

"By engaging veterans to reinforce local security and initiate projects like farming and mining, RUSEB-P will prevent the resurgence of terrorism, revitalise local economies, and strengthen national cohesion," he said.

He said a dedicated committee is finalising the framework for implementation, adding that the vision extends beyond short-term intervention to long-term, sustainable engagement of veterans.

According to him, the government plans to review the Nigerian Legion Act to establish a Veterans Federation of Nigeria (VFN), which will strengthen the legal framework for veterans' benefits and reintegration programmes.

Badaru disclosed that the ministry had enrolled 2,141 Civil War veterans who fought on the Nigerian side but retired before meeting the qualifying years for pension, in recognition of their sacrifices.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to sustaining reforms that strengthen national security, troops' welfare, and veterans' dignity. (NAN)

