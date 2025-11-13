Ghana: Military, Police Hunt Down Suspects Behind Anti-Galamsey Assaults

12 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service have launched simultaneous joint operations in parts of the Ashanti, Volta and Ahafo regions to arrest persons linked to recent attacks on anti-galamsey teams and other security officials.

The swoops, which began at dawn on Wednesday, November 12, are taking place in Dadwene and Anwona in the Ashanti Region, Ehi in the Volta Region, and Hwediem, Kenyase, Guaso and Marhani in the Ahafo Region.

According to a statement from the Ghana Armed Forces, the exercise is intelligence-led and targets individuals suspected of attacking members of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), some police officers, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials, and journalists.

The Armed Forces and Police warned that anyone who tries to obstruct security operations, especially anti-galamsey activities, will face the full force of the law.

They assured residents in the affected areas that enough security measures have been taken to protect innocent citizens and urged them to remain calm and continue their daily activities without fear.

The statement commended civil society groups, the media and members of the public for condemning the recent attacks on security personnel and encouraged continued cooperation in the fight against illegal mining.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

