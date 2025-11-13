Liberia Shows Marked Improvement On 2026 MCC Scorecard, Moves Closer to Compact Eligibility

Monrovia — Liberia has shown notable improvement on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) 2026 scorecard, passing 12 out of 22 performance indicators, according to data released by the MCC. The results reflect steady progress in economic management, governance, and anti-corruption reforms, placing the country closer to potential qualification for a new MCC compact.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation, a United States government agency, uses its annual scorecard to assess a country's commitment to good governance, economic freedom, and investment in its citizens. The evaluation serves as a key benchmark in determining eligibility for MCC grant programs designed to reduce poverty and promote sustainable growth.

According to the latest results, Liberia passed indicators in Fiscal Policy, Inflation, Trade Policy, Gender in the Economy, Land Rights and Access, Access to Credit, Health Expenditures, Control of Corruption, Rule of Law, Immunization Rates, Freedom of Information, and Political Rights. These improvements represent a marked shift from previous years, particularly in the areas of macroeconomic stability and public sector transparency.

One of the most significant achievements on the 2026 scorecard is Liberia's performance in Fiscal Policy, which the country passed for the first time since 2007. The improvement demonstrates progress in managing public finances and controlling deficits. Inflation also declined sharply, dropping to 7.6 percent compared to 29 percent in 2020, a sign of greater price stability and prudent monetary policy management.

The country's performance on social and governance indicators also showed encouraging results. Liberia scored 84 percent in Gender in the Economy, 78 percent in Land Rights and Access, and 73 percent in Access to Credit.

These figures suggest a growing commitment to inclusive economic participation, property rights, and financial sector access. Meanwhile, the Control of Corruption and Rule of Law indicators both stood at 59 percent, underscoring continuing efforts to strengthen accountability and justice institutions. Freedom of Information recorded one of the highest marks at 93 percent, signaling strong support for transparency and press freedom.

Despite these positive gains, Liberia continues to face challenges in several critical areas. The country failed 10 indicators, including Civil Liberties, Government Effectiveness, Primary Education Expenditures, Natural Resource Protection, Business Start-Up, Employment Opportunities, Access to Justice, Girls' Primary Education Completion Rate, Child Health, and Regulatory Quality. These shortcomings point to ongoing weaknesses in service delivery, environmental protection, and the overall business climate.

Analysts note that Liberia's mixed results reflect a transitional phase, with the government achieving fiscal and economic gains but still struggling to address deep-rooted social and institutional challenges.

Education and child health indicators remain areas of concern, suggesting the need for increased investment in human capital development. Similarly, the failure in Government Effectiveness and Regulatory Quality highlights the importance of sustained reforms to improve public sector performance and create a more conducive environment for private investment.

The MCC scorecard is widely regarded as a critical tool in promoting accountability among developing nations. Countries that perform well on the indicators are considered for compact grants, which finance major infrastructure and development projects. Liberia previously benefited from an MCC compact worth over US$250 million, which focused on electricity access and road infrastructure.

The passing scores in Fiscal Policy, Inflation, and Control of Corruption --three of the MCC's key eligibility benchmarks -- are viewed as particularly encouraging signs for Liberia's reform agenda. These indicators are central to the MCC's selection process and demonstrate that the government is taking concrete steps to strengthen fiscal management, improve transparency, and promote sustainable growth.