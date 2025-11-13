Nigeria: Firm Seeks Tinubu's Help Over Airport Authority's Failure to Pay for Work Done

A construction firm, M3 International Nigeria Limited, has asked President Bola Tinubu to compel the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to pay and compensate for the delay and refusal to pay for a construction work executed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a statement signed by Mallam Muktar Sani on behalf M3 International, the firm alleged that after the execution of the contract on the 2nd of October 2002, and FAAN issued an acknowledgement receipt letter of completion for the contract, FAAN has failed to pay for the work done.

The firm also stated that it obtained a loan from First Inter-state Bank Plc at a 35 per cent interest rate per annum through a 3rd party (African Cultural Company International Nig Ltd) to execute the contract, and due to failure to pay by FAAN, the company has suffered more losses.

Part of the statement read that "on May 28, 2002, FAAN awarded our company a contract for the construction of the wall face at the Bush Canteen Area of Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

"Our company completed the execution of the said contract on the 2nd of October 2002, and FAAN issued an acknowledgement receipt letter of completion for the contract. Prior to the execution of the contract, our company sourced and obtained a loan from First Inter-state Bank Plc at a 35 per cent interest rate per annum through a 3rd party (African Cultural Company International Nig Ltd) to execute the contract.

"After the execution of the contract, FAAN deliberately failed refused and neglected to pay our company our entitlement and that led to great hardship to our company as we could not repay the loan we source to finance the contract at the same time the interest of 35 per cent per annum continue to accumulate which led to constant harassment by the bank.

"At the same time, we suffered psychological trauma. Our company wrote many appeal letters to FAAN requesting for the payment of the contract but to no avail, Also our company engaged the services of solicitors to write to FAAN but still without any meaningful result. Because of the constant harassment from the bank, our company sought the intervention of the Public Complaints Commission on April 1, 2011 and March 2, 2016, the Bureau for Public Procurement and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission on March 1, 2012."

While making their demands, the company said "Mr President, our appeal to you, your good office and Nigerians at large is to look at the issue of the interest as we are being enslaved and still paying our creditors, the expenses we incurred and the psychological trauma we are suffering and compel FAAN to compensate our company for the interest of our creditors we are still suffering, expenses we incurred and the psychological trauma we are still going through.

"Our company is ever ready and willing to cooperate with you, FAAN, the public, and to provide ourselves for further clarification."