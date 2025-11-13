Nigeria/Morocco: Super Eagles Call Off 'Strike' in Rabat

A message in the team's official media group confirmed the development on Wednesday afternoon

The Super Eagles have called off their training boycott in Morocco and are set to resume preparations for Thursday's crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff semi-final clash against Gabon.

A message in the team's official media group confirmed the development on Wednesday afternoon: "Issues resolved. Super Eagles to train at 5 p.m."

The update ends more than 24 hours of uncertainty that gripped the Nigerian camp after players and officials refused to train on Tuesday over years of unpaid allowances and bonuses.

The protest, which gained global attention, had sparked swift intervention from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the National Sports Commission (NSC).

A meeting was reported between the players, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, and NSC officials in Rabat that rescued the situation.

All 24 invited players, including Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and captain William Troost-Ekong, are now in camp and available for selection.

The evening training session will focus on tactics to outwit the Gabon team.

Wednesday's resolution comes as a major relief for head coach Eric Chelle, whose preparations had been disrupted by the standoff.

Nigeria faces Gabon on Thursday in the first semi-final of the World Cup Africa Play-off Tournament, while Cameroon and DR Congo contest the other tie.

With the crisis now behind them, the focus shifts back to football and Nigeria's push to return to the FIFA World Cup after missing out in 2022