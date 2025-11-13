Nigeria: Concerns Over Abduction of Defence Ministry Directors As Military Announces Major Gains Against Terrorists

Hours after the Nigerian Army announced a series of nationwide victories against terrorists and oil thieves, six directors of the Federal Ministry of Defence were abducted by gunmen along the Kabba-Lokoja highway.

The senior officials, all from Command Day Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos, were travelling to Abuja for a Directorate-level promotion examination on 10 November when their convoy was ambushed.

The attack occurred the same day the Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, a general, and other Service Chiefs met with the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, in Abuja, to review ongoing operations and explore new strategies to strengthen national security.

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, confirmed the abduction in a statement signed by its president, Shehu Mohammed, and secretary-general, Joshua Apebo.

The union identified the victims as Ngozi Ibeziakor, C. Emeribe, Helen Ezeakor, C. Ladoye, J. Onwuzurike, and Catherine Essien.

"The Defence Ministry has mobilised its security operatives who are working with other agencies to secure the release of our members," the statement read. The union also renewed its appeal for the decentralisation of promotion examinations to reduce travel risks for public servants.

Earlier on the same day, the Nigerian Army announced that its troops had neutralised seven terrorists, arrested 27 suspects, and recovered stolen crude products during coordinated operations across the North-east, North-west, North-central, and South-south regions.

The operations, carried out within 48 hours, were described as part of a renewed offensive under the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, a lieutenant general.

In Borno State, troops of Operation HADIN KAI arrested 12 terror suspects in Monguno and neutralised three insurgents along the Gwoza-Limankara axis.

In Kaduna and Niger States, soldiers raided hideouts and killed several insurgents, while others were apprehended in Plateau, Abia, Akwa Ibom, and Delta States.

The Army said the operations reaffirmed its "revitalised combat posture and renewed determination to destroy all threats to national security."

However, despite the ongoing operations, insecurity persists across several parts of the country.

The abduction of the Defence ministry officials highlights the widening gap between military successes on the battlefield and the continuing insecurity confronting civilians.

In Nasarawa State, three youths were killed by suspected bandits in Kwara village, Keana Local Government Area, while on an errand for community elders.

The victims, all from Duduguru in Jenkwe Development Area, were buried on Tuesday morning, amid mounting tension in the area.

The incidents have renewed calls for stronger intelligence coordination and improved civilian protection, even as the military maintains that its current operations mark a decisive phase in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and oil theft.