Nigeria Police Arraign Journalist Detained for Six Weeks Without Trial

The new law targets the Lamido of Adamawa, Mustapha Barkindo, who is reported to have been sick for years and always delegated his duties to aides.

The Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday arraigned a journalist, Friday Alefia, before the Federal High Court in Abuja for allegedly publishing false reports about a Nigerian lawmaker.

Mr Alefia, who had been detained without trial for more than six weeks, is the publisher of the online news platform Naija News Today (formerly Asiwaju Media).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He was arraigned before Judge Obiora Egwuatu on a five-count charge.

The charge listed him as the first defendant and Asiwaju Media Company Ltd as the second defendant, with the Commissioner of Police as the complainant.

The police accused him of cybercrime offences for publishing reports allegedly criticising the performance of Chinedu Ogah, a lawmaker representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives.

The journalist was arrested in Lagos on 23 September and later transferred to Abuja. He was held at the detention facility of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), despite repeated demands by his family and lawyers for him to be charged in court.

Plea

At Wednesday's proceedings, the prosecution informed the court that the case was scheduled for the arraignment of the defendants.

Mr Alefia pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The judge accordingly entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of the second defendant, Asiwaju Media Company Ltd.

The prosecution then applied for a hearing date, but the defence lawyer, Israel Abida, informed the court of a pending bail application.

Justice Egwuatu noted that no such application was in the court's file.

Similarly, the prosecution claimed it had not been served with any application.

Consequently, Mr Abida pleaded with the court to grant a short adjournment, stating that the substantive counsel, for whom he was holding brief, had informed him that the prosecution was not opposed to bail.

He further noted that the defendant had been in detention for about two months and urged the court to consider his request.

But the judge declined the request. He stated that: "Since there is no application in the court's file and no evidence that the prosecution has been served, you cannot ask for a short adjournment when I have not read the application. I will give you a trial date, and you can then make your submission for bail."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He adjourned the case to 27 January for hearing and ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Charges

Count one accused the defendants of conspiracy, for allegedly using computer systems, including social media platforms such as Facebook, to make false publications.

Count two alleges the defendants published a report titled "How Federal Lawmaker Ogah Snatches Village Land in Ebonyi", knowing it to be false.

In count three, Mr Alefia is accused of cyberstalking for allegedly posting a false statement on Facebook in which Mr Ogah was quoted as saying: "I rigged senatorial poll against Emmanuel Onwe."

Count four relates to the publication titled "Ebonyi Rep Member Returns N4 Million Amidst Extortion Allegations", which the police say is also false.

Count five concerns another allegedly false report titled "Ebonyi Rep Member Threatens Constituent for Supporting Charity Foundation."

The police said all five counts violate Section 24(2)(a) of the Cybercrimes Amendment Act and are punishable under Section 24(2)(c)(i).

Many local and international rights organisations have criticised the Nigerian government and its agencies for using provisions of the cybercrime law to hound journalists, activists, and public commentators.

Mr Alefia joins the list of Nigerians being tried under the law.