Nigeria: Defence Minister Reaffirms Govt's Commitment to Protect Officers On Lawful Duty

Abuja — The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has reaffirmed the Federal Government's firm commitment to protecting and safeguarding officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria while performing their lawful duties.

He cautioned against any actions that could undermine the authority, professionalism, or dignity of uniformed personnel in the discharge of their responsibilities.

This statement followed a viral video showing the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, verbally assaulting a naval officer on guard duty at a disputed estate land in Abuja.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Abuja to officially flag off the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD), the Defence Minister reiterated the government's resolve to ensure the protection of officers engaged in legitimate assignments.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He unveiled the theme of the 2026 remembrance celebrations as "Valour, Sacrifice and Unity: Honouring Our Heroes," noting that it reflects the enduring spirit of courage, patriotism, and selfless service that defines the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Badaru emphasised that every officer acting within the law and in service to the nation deserves full institutional protection from harassment, intimidation, or harm.

According to him, the Nigerian Armed Forces and related agencies operate strictly within constitutional boundaries to uphold national security, peace, and stability.

"Officers on lawful duty represent the authority of the Nigerian state and must be treated with respect and accorded the necessary support to discharge their responsibilities effectively," he stated.

He added that the Ministry would continue to strengthen internal mechanisms to ensure that officers remain disciplined, professional, and adequately protected while serving the nation.

The Defence Minister further appealed to public office holders and citizens to cooperate with security agencies, stressing that mutual respect, collaboration, and synergy among institutions of government are crucial for lasting peace and national development.

Badaru also announced that the Federal Government had initiated a programme tagged "Reclaiming the Ungoverned Space for Economic Benefits Programme (RUSEB-P)", which will deploy retired but agile military veterans to help secure and rehabilitate areas previously occupied by terrorists.

"By engaging veterans to reinforce local security and initiate projects such as farming and mining, RUSEB-P will prevent the resurgence of terrorism, revitalise local economies, and strengthen national security and cohesion," he explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister further launched the "Thank A Soldier" QR Code, which enables Nigerians at home and abroad to send personalised messages of appreciation to troops on the front lines.

On ongoing military operations nationwide, Badaru revealed that under President Bola Tinubu's administration, troops had neutralised more than 13,000 terrorists and criminals, arrested over 17,000 suspects, rescued nearly 10,000 hostages, and destroyed 1,900 illegal refining sites.

He added that over 100,000 Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters, along with their families, had surrendered to Nigerian forces.

Speaking on veterans' welfare, the Minister disclosed that the Ministry was establishing a Veterans' Databank and Call Centre, and had already enrolled 2,141 Civil War veterans who had previously been ineligible for pension benefits.

He further noted that the government plans to amend the Nigerian Legion Act and rename it the Veterans Federation of Nigeria (VFN), to better reflect its expanded role in supporting ex-service personnel.