Nigeria: Court Adjourns Trial of Dismissed EFCC Officer Accused of Stealing N22 Million

The trial judge, A. Bello made the ruling after hearing submissions from both the prosecution and the defence.

The Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday adjourned the trial of Polycarp Andrew to 11 December.

Mr Andrew was dismissed from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after he was accused of stealing N22 million from the commission's Kaduna Zonal Directorate.

The trial judge, A. Bello, made the ruling after hearing submissions from both the prosecution and the defence.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Andrew, who served as an exhibit keeper at the Kaduna office, was arraigned on 5 May on six counts of criminal breach of trust.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Charges

In count one, the EFCC alleges that Mr Andrew diverted $11,900 (N10,936,338.26) entrusted to him between 26 January and 11 October 2023, thereby committing a criminal breach of trust.

In count two, the anti-graft agency claims that between 6 October 2023 and 27 July 2024, he misappropriated $3,800 (N5,989,900) also kept in his custody for safekeeping.

In count three, the EFCC accuses him of embezzling $2,800 (N3,800,000) between 15 January and 14 June 2024.

The acts, according to the EFCC, contravene Section 300 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

Proceedings

At Wednesday's hearing, EFCC lawyer H. M. Mohammed told the court that the prosecution was ready to call two witnesses, including an EFCC officer and an Opay Bank official.

However, defence lawyer D. B. Kwajafa sought more time to prepare, citing a recently received flash drive containing a video of Mr Andrew's extra-judicial statement.

He argued that his client was entitled to a fair hearing.

Mr Mohammed countered that the video was not relevant at the current stage of the trial.

After listening to both sides, Mr Bello adjourned the case to 11 December for the continuation of the trial.

Background

Mr Andrew was reportedly arrested in Taraba State after he fled when the alleged theft was uncovered.

A source within the commission told Daily Nigerian that the Zonal Director, Benedict Ubi, had ordered an audit of the exhibit room following a similar scandal in Lagos earlier in the year, in which ten officers were detained for allegedly misappropriating operational items, including gold bars worth over N1 billion and about $180,000.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Immediately after the order for the audit was given, Polycarp Andrew asked to excuse himself. He never returned, and all attempts to reach him failed as his phone lines were switched off," the source said.

Preliminary findings from the audit reportedly confirmed the missing foreign currency, with insiders suggesting that more discrepancies could emerge as the audit continues.