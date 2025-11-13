Tanzania: Experts Push for Reconciliation, Mental Health Support After Elections

Dar es Salaam — MENTAL health experts and political analysts have stressed the importance of reconciliation and psychological counselling to renew socio-political cohesion and foster lasting national consensus after the recent General Election.

Of the fundamental interventions that analysts have pointed out include beginning processes for drafting the long-awaited new constitution and justice to victims.

These calls are in line with the Chama Cha Mapinduzi's (CCM) Election Manifesto 2025-2030, in which President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan pledged during the electoral campaigns to lead the country in the formation of the new constitution.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, former Chairperson of the National Constitution Forum and Political Analyst, Mr Deus Kibamba, said the new constitution will bring balance of power by addressing electoral grievances from all political parties and the general public.

"The new constitution will bring a balance of political power. This is not only the issue of politicians but the issue of every one of us as responsible citizens," Mr Kibamba said.

"First and foremost, by considering the fact that President Samia has been elected, I request her to initiate reconciliation talks which will lead to the finalisation of the new constitution processes."

Mr Kibamba said the new constitution will result in national consensus as it will address all issues of concern including the autonomy of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the presence of private presidential candidates among others.

In ensuring all voices are represented in the Parliament, he suggested the new constitution to allow the National Assembly to draw representatives from special groups including youth, women and workers beyond involving Members of Parliament (MPs) from constituencies.

However, he advised that the drafting of the new constitution should be preceded by reconciliation talks involving all political players in a bid to reflect on recent General Election.

For his part, Sociologist and Political Analyst, Mr Hamidini Maliseli based in Mwanza, said justice to the victims will erase hate and hostility among people across the country thereby enhancing coexistence and relieving the general public from mental distress.

Furthermore, he called for legal actions for all those involved in the violent protests in efforts to ensure the rule of law prevails and no more election violence in Tanzania.

Mr Maliseli also echoed similar sentiments on the drafting of the new constitution saying it is key to prevent political chaos by including voices of all political players.

A psychologist, Father Leons Maziku of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Tabora, emphasised the need for guidance and counselling in addressing mental illnesses such as depression as a result of the post-election effects.

"The detrimental consequences of mental health problems are causing individuals to lose concentration at work, fail to make sound decisions and perform well," Mr Maziku said.

In that regard, he said counselling should be provided by specialist mental personnel (psychologists) to ensure those people with mental illness get the right medical care for quick recovery.

At national level, he said guidance and counselling should be provided through seminars and mass media including televisions, newspapers and radios.

Mr Maziku also urged media outlets to avoid disseminating news that could cause panic or tension regarding the violent election protests.