Kenya: 3 Kenyans Remain Custody Following Tanzania Post-Election Unrest

Nairobi — Three Kenyans remain in police custody in Tanzania as diplomatic efforts continue to secure their release following post-election unrest after Tanzania's disputed October 29 General Election.

Speaking at the Third Quarterly Media Briefing on Kenya's Foreign Policy at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi confirmed that eight of the Kenyans initially detained in different parts of Tanzania had been released.

"Three Kenyans are still being held -- two in Arusha and one in Dar es Salaam police stations," Mudavadi said.

"The Kenyan High Commission in Dar es Salaam continues to provide consular support, including visa amnesty requests and the repatriation of affected citizens."

The three Kenyans still in custody were identified as Samuel Kagila and Stephen Ndung'u Kimani in Arusha, and George Madila Odhiambo in Dar es Salaam.

AU declares Tanzania election flawed

Mudavadi also disclosed that two cases remain unresolved, including the killing of Kenyan teacher John Ogutu, who was shot dead on October 29 at around 7 p.m. in Goba Centre, Ubungo District, Dar es Salaam.

"Mr. Ogutu was a teacher at Sky Schools iHi Rabson. His body has not been traced to date," the Prime CS revealed.

Another unresolved case involves Albert Kamala, a dual Kenyan-Tanzanian citizen, whose whereabouts remain unclear amid ongoing investigations.

Mudavadi assured Kenyans that Nairobi continues to recognize President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration and remains committed to cooperation within the East African Community (EAC) framework.

"Kenya recognizes President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration and remains committed to cooperation under the East African Community framework," he said.

Tension

The developments come amid heightened tensions following Tanzania's general elections, which were marred by widespread protests, mass arrests, and allegations of foreign interference.

During her swearing-in ceremony in Dodoma, President Suluhu vowed to safeguard Tanzania's sovereignty "through all means and at all cost," accusing "external forces" of fueling post-election violence.

"It did not surprise us to see that some of those arrested for causing disturbances came from outside the country," President Suluhu said.

Her remarks drew sharp criticism from regional human rights organizations, including VOCAL Africa, Defenders Coalition, and Amnesty International Kenya, which warned that such claims could incite xenophobia and endanger Kenyans living in Tanzania.

In a joint statement issued last week, the groups urged the Tanzanian government to respect human rights and called on Kenya to ensure the safety of its citizens abroad.

"These claims are unfounded and present serious risks to the safety of Kenyans and other foreign nationals," the statement read.

"The Government of Kenya bears an unequivocal duty to protect its citizens abroad and demand accountability where their rights are violated."

The rights groups also called for an independent investigation into the killing of John Ogutu and the release of detained Kenyans, warning they would seek redress through the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) and the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) if justice is not served.