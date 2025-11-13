Nigeria: NAFDAC Sensitises Officials On Drug Traceability, Paediatric Regulations to Curb Counterfeiting

The workshop focused on three major initiatives that form part of NAFDAC's broader strategy to protect consumers and strengthen the pharmaceutical supply chain

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating substandard and falsified medicines in Nigeria through new digital tools and strengthened regulatory frameworks aimed at enhancing traceability and paediatric drug safety.

This was disclosed during a two-day awareness workshop on the NAFDAC Greenbook, Pharmaceutical Products Traceability Regulations 2024, and Paediatric Regulation 2024, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking at the workshop, the Director General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, said the menace of substandard and falsified medical products remains one of the gravest threats to human life and dignity in the country.

Ms Adeyeye, who was represented by Gbenga Fajemirokun, Special Assistant to the DG, noted that despite sustained enforcement and public education efforts, counterfeiters have continued to devise more sophisticated methods, prompting NAFDAC to leverage modern technologies and innovative strategies to safeguard public health.

She explained that the agency had consistently deployed a range of initiatives to combat the circulation of fake medicines, including consumer awareness programmes, technology-based verification systems, and public enlightenment campaigns such as NAFDAC and Your Health on national television and active engagement across social media platforms.

"Over the years, Nigeria, like many other low- and middle-income countries, has faced persistent challenges from unscrupulous actors who profit at the expense of public health," she said.

Key focus areas

The workshop focused on three major initiatives that form part of NAFDAC's broader strategy to protect consumers and strengthen the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The first is the NAFDAC Greenbook, an online verification resource that allows the public and healthcare officials to confirm the registration status of medical products by entering a product name, brand name, or registration number.

Ms Adeyeye explained that the Greenbook enhances transparency and empowers consumers to identify genuine products while avoiding substandard or falsified ones.

The second focus area was the Pharmaceutical Products Traceability Regulations 2024, which provide a legal framework for tracking medicines and related products across the supply chain using unique identifiers.

She said Nigeria was the first country in Africa and the second globally to adopt such a system, noting that during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the traceability platform enabled the rapid identification and recall of defective batches within 24 hours.

The phased implementation, she added, begins with public health commodities such as antimalarial and narcotic products, and maternal, newborn, and child health commodities.

The third component, the NAFDAC Paediatric Regulation 2024, addresses the unique health needs of children and ensures that medicines designed for paediatric use meet the highest standards of safety, quality, and efficacy.

Purposeful activities

The Director, North-Central Zone, NAFDAC, Kenneth Azikiwe, urged participants to approach the training with focus and intention.

Mr Azikiwe emphasised that NAFDAC had gone fully technology-driven in its regulatory work, and participants must keep pace with emerging innovations.

He explained that before the start of the technical sessions, participants were required to take a pre-workshop evaluation through a digital scan on their tables, to assess their understanding before and after the sessions.

Stronger sanctions

In his remarks, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said the workshop was a timely and necessary intervention in strengthening Nigeria's regulatory response to counterfeit medicines.

Mr Pate, who was represented by Wosilat Abdulhameed, Deputy Director of Narcotics and Drug Abuse Division at the ministry commended NAFDAC for its efforts in sustaining the fight against counterfeit and substandard medical products but stressed the need to reinforce legal and institutional measures to ensure accountability.

"Despite all efforts, counterfeit products remain overwhelming. We must ensure that strong laws are put in place so that people are held responsible for their actions and inactions," he said.

He added that while agencies like NAFDAC have made progress in reducing the circulation of falsified products, sanctions must be enforced to deter offenders.

Mr Pate also encouraged participants to share the lessons from the workshop with their various constituencies to help spread awareness and reduce counterfeiting to the barest minimum.

Nurses and midwives pledge collaboration

Delivering a goodwill message, the Chairman of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), FCT Council, Jama Medan, described the workshop as timely and impactful.

Mr Medan commended NAFDAC and its partners for their foresight in organising the sensitisation, noting that nurses and midwives play a central role in health service delivery and are key to ensuring the success of such regulatory frameworks.

He urged participants to approach the sessions with open minds, share experiences, and translate the knowledge gained into improved practices within their communities.