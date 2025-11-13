Nigeria: Govt Moves to Rehabilitate, Construct New Dams to Boost Food, Power Production

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, disclosed plans to rehabilitate and construct new dams to boost food production and power generation across the country.

This was made known by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, in a statement signed by his Personal Assistant, Terhemen Oraduen, while on an assessment tour of the Azare-Jere Irrigation Project and the Gurara Multipurpose Dam in Kaduna State, along with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Richard Pheelangwah, and some Technical Directors.

According to the statement, the Minister said the mandate given to his Ministry by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to boost food production through irrigated agriculture, enhance hydropower generation, and create employment opportunities for the teeming youth population.

Meanwhile, he explained that his visit to the Azare-Jere Irrigation Project and the Gurara Multipurpose Dam was aimed at assessing existing facilities, determining their current status, and identifying possible challenges for prompt intervention.

The Minister further revealed that several multipurpose dams have been recommended for rehabilitation, and new ones will also be constructed, including those along the Sokoto-Badagry Highway, in order to scale up irrigation farming and contribute more hydropower to the national grid.

On his part, the Facility Manager of the Azare-Jere Irrigation Project and Gurara Multipurpose Dam, Engr. Gazali Tukur Mohammed stated that although insecurity remains a major challenge affecting the smooth operation of the facilities, the management team remains committed to fulfilling its mandate of supplying water to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Gurara Multipurpose Dam and Azare-Jere Irrigation Projects were developed by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, with some components concessioned to Grams and Abel for management and maintenance under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

