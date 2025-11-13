Nigeria: Ajaokuta Steel to Produce Military Hardware, As Steel, Defence Ministries Sign Deal

ABUJA - THE Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited is to commence production of military hardware based on the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the Ministry of Steel Development, and the Ministry of Defence.

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, and the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle signed the MoU respectively at the a ceremony held at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters, Monday, in Abuja, which highlighted grave areas including a collaborative framework for the development and production of essential military equipment, utilizing the vast resources and capabilities of the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Steel Development, The MiU signed were in two parts: One signed between the Federal Ministry of Steel Development and the Federal Ministry of Defence, and the other between Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited.

Meanwhile, the statement also disclosed that the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu during the ceremony explained that the groundbreaking initiative underscores Nigeria's commitment to self-reliance in defense manufacturing and harnessing the strategic potential of the Ajaokuta Steel Plant, one of Africa's largest and most vital industrial assets.

He noted that the collaboration seeks to leverage Ajaokuta's steel production capabilities to develop high-quality military hardware, including armored vehicles, weapons, helmet and other defense equipment, and added that the partnership will not only strengthen Nigeria's defense industry but will help improve the security architecture of the country.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, noted that the significant event comes at the right time with high-impact prospects that will improve national security and drive Nigeria's economic growth.

"This particular MoU is unique in many respects as it comprehensively covers its scope -- both national security and economic growth", he said.

Also, in a remark the Director General of DICON, Maj. Gen. Babatunde Ibrahim Alaya, described the signing as an enduring commitment to Nigeria, stating that the MoU will create jobs and build local capacity in defence-related industries.

Both Ministries are optimistic that the collaboration will pave the way for further partnerships in the defense sector and contribute to the overall industrialization of Nigeria.