Nigeria: Regina Was 21, Not 17, When We Married - Ned Nwoko

Senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko, has refuted claims by his estranged wife, Regina Daniels, that he married her at the age of 17, describing the allegations as "false, misleading, and malicious."

In a statement shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, Nwoko said the allegation was part of an orchestrated attempt to smear his image amid their ongoing marital crisis.

He explained that when he first met the actress, she told him she was 21 and provided her Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voter's card as evidence. The document, he said, showed her date of birth as October 10, 1998.

"It has come to my attention that false claims are being circulated by Regina, suggesting that I married her when she was 17 years old. These claims are entirely untrue and misleading." Ned wrote

"For clarity, during my first meeting with Regina, I asked her age, and she told me she was 21 years old. I further asked if she had any document to support this, and she presented her inec voter's card, which clearly shows that she was born on October 10th, 1998. I informed her that I would keep this document in my possession, and I have done so since that day.

"I have also seen a BBC interview Her mom granted after our marriage regarding her age."

According to him, their marriage took place six years ago, meaning Regina is currently 27 years old.

"According to all verifiable records, our marriage took place six years ago, which means Regina is 27 years old today. Any suggestion that I married her at 17 is false and should not be accepted by the public," he added.

Nwoko further claimed that his estranged wife's recent remarks were influenced by her "mental health condition," alleging that she had started but failed to complete a rehabilitation program for drug addiction.

"The facts are verifiable and indisputable. Until this is done, I urge the public to approach all her claims with caution and discernment, especially taking into account her current mental condition having started and abandoned her rehabilitation from illegal drug addiction," he said.