Nigeria: Lagos Evacuates Beggars, Others Allegedly Causing Nuisance in Ketu-Alapere - Official

The Lagos State Government says it has cleared beggars and other individuals reportedly causing nuisance along the Ketu-Alapere corridor as part of its ongoing environmental sanitation and urban order campaign.

The operation, which was led by the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), was confirmed by the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

"Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial today commenced a clearance operation at Ketu-Alapere, removing beggars and other individuals constituting nuisance along the road median," Mr Wahab tweeted.

"All the individuals arrested will be profiled and handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary actions," he added.

Mr Wahab shared a video showing officials evacuating the beggars from the busy stretch of road, which connects the Lagos Mainland to major transport routes leading to the Island.

The commissioner said the exercise is part of a broader strategy to maintain order, promote free traffic flow, and preserve public spaces.

"Every part of Lagos must reflect the standard of a #CleanerLagos and a #GreaterLagos," he said.

The Ketu-Alapere action follows similar operations across key areas in Lagos, including Ojota, Oshodi, Berger, and Mile 2, where authorities have intensified enforcement against street trading, roadside begging, and indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

Officials of LAGESC and the Kick Against Indiscipline brigade have increased patrols along major highways and bus stops in recent months to discourage such activities.

The operation builds on earlier initiatives by the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, which in 2021 began removing beggars and destitute persons from streets, markets, under bridges, uncompleted buildings, and other unfit areas for human habitation.

The exercise, tagged "Rescue Operation," was carried out by a special team from the Ministry's Rescue and Rehabilitation department, in collaboration with the Police, Man 'O' War, and volunteers.

At a press conference at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Olusegun Dawodu, the then-State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, said the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration will actively prevent the state from becoming a haven for beggars.

"Street begging is a social vice that we cannot afford to let escalate; otherwise, all the good plans to transform our dear State would be adversely affected," he added.

Critics, however, argue that the state government has no comprehensive plan to assist the beggars and destitute people by providing accommodation and jobs for them. Hence, they often return to the streets days or weeks after the Lagos government carries out the evacuations.