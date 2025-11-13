Nigeria: MohBad's Family Tells Widow to Drop Surname, Insists On DNA Test

The family of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has instructed his widow, Wunmi, to refrain from using the family surname, Aloba, pending the outcome of a court-ordered DNA test to confirm the paternity of her son, Liam.

In a statement jointly signed by Adedara Aloba, the head of the Aloba family, and Joseph Aloba, the principal member of the family, the family announced that the move was part of their efforts to ensure justice, transparency, and accountability in managing Mohbad's legacy.

Meanwhile, to lawfully administer the singer's estate, the family has appointed Samuel Ajewole Aloba, Engr. Ayodele Rasaq Famuyiwa and Mrs Alonge Ibukun Oluwaseun Aloba as estate administrators.

They, however, reserved a position for Wunmi should the DNA test confirm Liam as Mohbad's biological son.

"These Administrators are authorised to immediately apply for Letters of Administration from the Probate Registry to lawfully manage all estate assets, including royalties, bank holdings, real and personal property, and musical intellectual property," the statement read.

The family clarified that no statutory or customary marriage took place between the late singer and Wunmi, as the Yoruba traditional rites, including payment of bride price, were never completed.

The statement further announced the appointment of Oladayo Ogungbe, Esq. of Ogungbe & Ogungbe Attorneys as the family's sole legal representative for matters concerning the DNA and estate, while Dr Wahab Shittu, SAN, will continue to handle engagements with investigative authorities on the cause of death inquiry.

The family further disclosed that a new burial date and memorial plan for the late artiste will be communicated after the conclusion of internal and legal processes surrounding the DNA issue.