Nigeria: 1.23 MIllion Died From Tuberculosis in 2024 - WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that tuberculosis (TB) claimed an estimated 1.23 million lives globally in 2024, maintaining its position as the world's leading infectious killer despite modest progress in control efforts.

According to the WHO's latest global report, TB deaths dropped by three per cent compared to 2023, while new infections declined by nearly two per cent, marking the first simultaneous decline in both figures since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global health services.

The global body added that an estimated 10.7 million people contracted the disease last year, comprising 5.8 million men, 3.7 million women, and 1.2 million children.

WHO's Director, Department for HIV, TB, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections, Tereza Kasaeva, cautioned that recent progress remains fragile.

"TB cases and deaths are now declining for the first time since the pandemic, but the gains are still at risk," she said.

Despite being preventable and curable, tuberculosis continues to spread, primarily affecting the lungs and transmitted through the air when infected individuals cough, sneeze or spit.

The report also highlighted funding shortfalls, noting that only $5.9 billion was available globally for TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment in 2024, far below the $22 billion annual target set for 2027.

WHO identified eight countries as accounting for two-thirds of global TB cases, underscoring the urgent need for increased investment and stronger health systems to sustain progress against the disease.