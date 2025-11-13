Nigeria: Reps to Probe N20trn Abandoned Federal Properties Across Nigeria

The lawmakers noted that a survey by the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), as of 23 August 2021, identified approximately 11,866 federal government properties and buildings abandoned across the country.

The House of Representatives has mandated the formation of a special ad hoc committee to investigate the issue of abandoned federal government properties and buildings nationwide.

The directive followed a motion of urgent importance moved by Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) during Wednesday's plenary, highlighting what he described as a "colossal waste of public resources" due to long-neglected government assets.

In his presentation, Mr Chinda said a survey by the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, as of 23 August 2021, identified approximately 11,866 federal government properties and buildings abandoned across the country, with an estimated value of over N20 trillion.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted that about 63 per cent of federal government projects since independence remain incomplete or abandoned.

He cited examples such as the Federal Secretariat Complex in Ikoyi, Lagos; Nigeria International Hotel, Suleja, Niger State; Millennium Tower, Abuja; NIPOST Headquarters, Abuja; FIRS Headquarters, Abia State; Nigerian Newsprint Manufacturing Company, Kaduna; Nigerian Aluminium Melting Company, Delta State; and Livestock Multiplication and Milk Processing Centers in Adamawa and Taraba states.

Mr Chinda expressed concern that the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC) set up in 2000 under President Olusegun Obasanjo to monitor abandoned projects has yet to submit an official report, which could compromise accountability.

"This can jeopardise the accuracy and accountability of the said PIC reports," he said.

He added that inflation, engineering design deterioration, and prolonged neglect have further reduced the value of these properties. He suggested that public-private partnerships could help salvage some of these assets and prevent further loss.

"Several years after majority of these landed properties and building foundations were laid, by now, market inflation and engineering design would have been affected, hence the federal government can rescue some of the landed properties and building and projects through private public partnership to avoid continuous wastage and weakening of the structures and loss of value," he said.

The motion called on the House to set up a special ad hoc committee to review the PIC report, verify the status of other abandoned properties since 2000, and recommend measures for their restoration or disposal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The committee is mandated to submit its findings within six weeks for legislative action.

The House adopted the motion unanimously through a voice vote presided over by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

The committee will be chaired by Daniel Amos, with Lanre Oladebo as deputy.

Other members include Godwin Offiono, Tijani Mohammad, Abiola Makinde, Rodney Ambaiowei, Ghali Mustapha, Ibrahim Bukar, Jafaru Leko, Obed Shehu, Felix Nwoke, Jesse Okey-Joe, Ahmadu Jaha, Akanni Clement, Rahis Abdulkadir, and Muhammed Ibrahim.