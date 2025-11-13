Nigeria: Police Arraign Woman for Falsely Accusing Husband of Raping Daughters

The woman, in August 2024, reportedly raised an alarm that her husband, Ozioma Okonkwo, allegedly raped two of their daughters before reporting the matter to the police in October 2025.

The police in Enugu State have arraigned a 29-year-old woman for falsely accusing her husband of raping their two daughters.

The woman, Chisom Okonkwo, was arraigned before the Magistrate Court in Enugu State earlier in November, according to a police officer who did not give the exact date.

The woman, in August 2024, reportedly raised an alarm that her husband, Ozioma Okonkwo, allegedly raped two of their daughters, who were aged two and five.

Chisom, it was gathered, subsequently reported the husband to the police in the state, insisting that Mr Okonkwo raped the two children.

Based on the report, the police subsequently arrested the suspect and detained him pending investigation into the allegation.

Police detention

At the police facility, Mr Okonkwo was shocked to hear that his wife had reported him to the police.

In a video clip that has now gone viral on social media, Mr Okonkwo declined to make a written statement, citing that his wife could not have made the allegation against him.

"No, no, no. There's a mistake somewhere. Madam, are you sure Ozioma made this report against me?" a shocked Mr Okonkwo asked a female police officer, apparently doubtful that his wife made the allegation.

"My own children that I love so much? My wife? No. It's not my own wife," he said repeatedly, demanding to speak with the wife to confirm she made the report before writing his statement.

"Chisom cannot just wake up and lie against me. No. It's not Chisom."

Some police officers were heard in the background of the clip ordering him to make a written statement to deny or admit committing the alleged offence.

False allegation, charges

PREMIUM TIMES reliably gathered from police sources that following Mr Okonkwo's insistence that he did not rape his daughters, the police ordered a medical examination of the daughters - all minors.

"The test results revealed that the children have not been defiled at all contrary to the wife's claim," a police officer, who asked not to be named, told this newspaper.

Angered by the findings, the police filed a two-count charge of criminal defamation and false information against Chisom.

Count one reads: "That you, Chisom Okonkwo, sometime in the month of August 2024, along Adoration Junction, opposite Dan-Legal Hotel, Emene, Enugu, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did defame the character of one Okonkwo Ozioma by shouting in public that he defiled your two daughters, which has exposed him to hatred, contempt and ridicule, thereby damaging his reputation."

The police told the court that the offence was contrary to Section 323 and punishable under Section 325 of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2004.

The second count reads: "That you, Chisom Okonkwo, on October 27, 2025, at the State Intelligence Department (SID), Enugu, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did give false information to police detectives that Okonkwo Ozioma defiled your two daughters, leading to his arrest and detention, knowing the information to be false, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 154(1)(a)&(b) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2004."