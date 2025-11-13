Liberia: Supreme Court Halts Trial in U.S.$500,000 Saudi Rice Case As Arept Vows to Press Forward

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has ordered an immediate halt to all proceedings in the much-publicised US$500,000 Saudi Rice Case following a petition for a writ of prohibition filed by Co-Defendant Thelma Duncan Sawyer, one of the accused in the ongoing corruption trial.

The directive, issued under the signature of the Clerk of the Supreme Court on November 11, comes by instruction of Associate Justice Jamesetta H. Wolokolie, who currently presides in Chambers.

The order cites both His Honor Ousman F. Feika, the Assigned Circuit Judge of Criminal Court "C," and Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, Chairman of the Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce (AREPT), is a respondent in the petition.

According to the Court's communication, all further proceedings in the matter are to remain pending a conference with Justice Wolokolie, scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, at 3:00 p.m.

The High Court's action effectively pauses what was expected to be the formal commencement of trial during the November Term of Court, after months of investigation and preparation by the government's anti-corruption taskforce.

In response to the ruling, the Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce (AREPT) issued a press statement on Wednesday, November 12, confirming that it had been "fully prepared and set to commence prosecution" in the case before the Supreme Court's intervention.

The Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force emphasized that the case was scheduled to open on Friday, November 14, with witnesses already lined up and evidentiary materials secured to establish the alleged misappropriation of rice donated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to assist Liberian disaster victims.

Despite the temporary setback, AREPT said the decision "will not deter its mandate to trace, identify, and recover stolen and suspicious government assets," reaffirming its "uncompromising commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law."

"The Taskforce remains resolute, strong, and unwavering in ensuring that justice is served in this and all other cases under its jurisdiction," the release noted.

The Saudi Rice Case, involving allegations of the diversion of rice worth half a million U.S. dollars intended for humanitarian purposes, has drawn public attention as a key test of the Boakai administration's anti-corruption drive.

Meanwhile, AREPT disclosed that it continues active investigations involving both former and current government officials accused of theft of public property and unexplained asset acquisition.

The outcome of the pending Supreme Court conference is expected to determine whether the long-awaited trial will proceed during this term or face further procedural delays.