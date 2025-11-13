Ghana: 350 Arrested in Joint Police, Military Galamsey Swoop

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the Ghana Police Service have arrested about 350 suspects in coordinated operations across towns in the Ashanti and Ahafo regions following recent attacks on the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS).

Targeted towns included Dadwene and Anwona in Ashanti, and Hwediem, Kenyase, Guaso, and Marhani in Ahafo. In Obuasi Municipality, related swoops in Kyekyewera, Dadwene, Awona, and Nhyiayeso led to 150 arrests.

Naval Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, Acting Director of Public Relations at the GAF, explained that the operation aimed to apprehend individuals involved in attacks against NAIMOS personnel, police officers, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials, journalists, and other anti-galamsey operatives.

Operations commenced at around 6:30 a.m., with security personnel moving into households and premises to detain individuals for preliminary screening. The suspects were later transported to the Central Police Station at Adum for further investigations to identify the actual perpetrators.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Dr. Sayibu Padi Gariba, who led the operation on directives from Inspector General of Police (IGP) COP Christian Tetteh Yohonu, emphasised that any attempt to obstruct lawful operations, especially against illegal mining, would be met with strict legal action.

Echoing this stance, COP Christian Tetteh Oklu, Director of Legal and Prosecution, reaffirmed presidential support for the anti-galamsey taskforce and assured residents of adequate security measures. He urged communities to remain calm and continue their daily activities without fear.

The joint operation serves as a stern warning that violence and impunity against state officials in mining communities will not be tolerated.