Ghana: 637 New Doctors, Dentists Inducted Into Medical Profession

Newly qualified medical and dental practitioners have been formally inducted into the profession by the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) at a ceremony held in Accra yesterday.

The inductees comprised graduates from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), University for Development Studies (UDS), and University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The event marked the beginning of their professional journey after years of rigorous academic and clinical training.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, urged the new doctors and dentists to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, compassion, and integrity as they embark on their careers.

He reminded them that medicine was not only a science but a calling that demanded empathy, moral courage, and humility.

The Minister reaffirmed government's commitment to ensuring access to quality healthcare for all Ghanaians through the free primary healthcare policy, which seeks to make essential health services affordable and accessible nationwide.

He encouraged the inductees to accept postings to rural and underserved communities, describing such placements as a call to national service rather than a restriction.

Mr Akandoh also highlighted key reforms in the health sector, including the establishment of a Ghana Medical Trust Fund to support the treatment of non-communicable diseases and the training of medical specialists.

He further announced plans to introduce a common research examination for all new doctors and dentists from February 2026, and to amend existing laws to strengthen regulation and incorporate new practices such as telemedicine.

The Chairman of the 11th Board of the Council, Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, congratulated the new practitioners and urged them to approach their profession with humility, empathy, and dedication.

He described the housemanship period as the foundation of their medical careers, advising them to take it seriously.

"You will do all the menial work, but if you do it well, that becomes the basis of your entire professional career. If you slack, the evidence will soon show, and everyone will know you haven't gone through the hood," he said.

Professor Akosa also reminded the inductees of the ethical and moral demands of their calling, urging them to treat patients with respect, protect confidentiality, and act with honesty and integrity.

The Registrar of the Council, Dr Divine N. Banyubala, said the inductees had met all academic and professional requirements and were being granted provisional registration to begin housemanship across accredited health facilities.

He described the induction as a public affirmation of their competence, character, and commitment to serve humanity with compassion and professionalism.