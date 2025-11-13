Ghana: Garcc Gets Fitness, Wellness Centre

A fitness and wellness centre has been inaugurated at the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) in Accra to promote staff health and well-being.

The facility aims to encourage preventive healthcare, boost productivity, and ensure a healthier workforce.

Inaugurating the centre, Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo described it as a strategic investment in the council's most valuable asset -- the staff.

She noted that the stressful lifestyle in Accra, long hours in traffic, and demanding work schedules make many workers prone to non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease.

"These silent killers can develop without warning. Frequent illness or poor health reduces productivity and affects our collective work," the Minister noted.

She added that the centre is designed to make health screening, counselling, and preventive care easily accessible.

Acting Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Robert Amesiya, commended the RCC leadership and indicated that the facility would offer services including blood sugar and hepatitis testing, HIV screening, eye and breast examinations, nutritional counselling, and mental health support.

Dr Amesiya urged staff to use the centre regularly, noting that the Ghana Health Service and partners, including Floke Fama, are committed to sustaining its operations.

The initiative supports national efforts to integrate wellness promotion into public health policy.