Ghana: Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe Vi Calls for Integrity in Tackling Galamsey

13 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By CYNTHIA ASAMPANA

The Paramount Chief of the Kome Shime Traditional Area, Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI, has called on political leaders and public officials to uphold integrity in addressing the menace of illegal small-scale mining, known as galamsey, in Ghana.

He said that demonstrating integrity in public service would promote responsible decision-making and help protect the environment and the livelihoods of people in mining communities.

Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI made the call at the launch of a 181-page book titled "Reshaping The Narrative: The Awakening Call" in Accra.

The book, authored by civil engineer and project manager, Mr Godwin Kwame Tamakloe, explores Africa's rich heritage and identity, offering insights for reclaiming the continent's development narrative.

The event, held under the theme "Reshaping The Narrative: A Reawakening of African Identity and Purpose," also saw the launch of the Remould Africa Network, a non-profit organisation chaired by Professor Yaw Sakyi-Baidoo, which focuses on education, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian advocacy.

Togbi Tamakloe reminded public officials that the national purse was not personal wealth.

"When you are given public office, it is not your pocket change. Integrity in leadership means ensuring resources benefit ordinary people and discourage galamsey that destroys our water bodies," he stated.

He also lamented the continued exploitation of Africa's natural resources by multinational companies.

Prof. Sakyi-Baidoo, in his remarks, stressed that education should instil values such as truth, sincerity, and hard work to drive Africa's transformation.

