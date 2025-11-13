Cameroon/Congo-Kinshasa: Tensions Mount in Cameroon Camp Ahead of DR Congo Playoff

Cameroon's preparations for their CAF World Cup playoff against DR Congo have descended into turmoil amid deepening internal crises within the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

Head coach Marc Brys is reportedly at odds with the federation, led by former international Samuel Eto'o, over squad selection and player management. The rift delayed the release of the official squad list until just four days before their crucial semi-final encounter.

Reports from local media suggest Brys has become increasingly disillusioned and uncertain about his future with the Indomitable Lions, allegedly questioning the team's readiness and chances of advancing.

This latest controversy comes on the heels of administrative instability within FECAFOOT, which has been marred by disputes over governance, financial transparency, and technical decisions.

Cameroon are set to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next month, but doubts remain about whether Brys will remain in charge beyond the playoffs.