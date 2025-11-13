Nigeria: Top Seed Mubarak Shines As Itf Junior Tournament Intensifies in Lagos

13 November 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Number one seed, Ganiu Mubarak, continued to impress as he defeated Olawale Gbolahan 7-5, 6-4 in the round of 16 yesterday in Ikeja.

Fourth seed, James Benjamin, triumphed over Italy's Gabriele Mannelli 6-4, 7-6, while seventh seed, David Omozokpia, beat Australia's Abhik Khatry 6-4, 6-2.

Spain's Javier Montes overpowered Nigeria's Gabriel Igbinovia 6-0, 6-2, while Britain's Oluwajomiloju Aminu edged Segun Monday 6-4, 6-4.

Goodnews Aina defeated Success Godwin 6-2, 6-1, while Khadijat Mohammad claimed a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Omoyinka Ayinla.

Gloria Samuel edged Toluwalashe Agunbiade 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a thrilling three-set encounter.

Number four seed, Benjamin, hailed his hard-fought win over Mannelli, describing it as one of his toughest matches in the tournament.

He expressed satisfaction with his performance, saying, "I'm really happy to get this win. It wasn't easy but I stayed focused and followed my plan."

The young tennis star said he hopes to build on his momentum as the competition progresses.

Gbolahan, who lost to top seed Mubarak, expressed disappointment with his performance but acknowledged the superior play of his opponent.

"I tried my best today, but it was a tough match. Ganiu played really well and deserved the win," he said.

He described the tournament as a valuable learning experience and vowed to return stronger in future competitions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the second week of the tournament began on Monday at the Lagos Country Club.

Young talents from different countries are competing for top honours in the prestigious ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J30 tournament.

The week-long event has showcased some of Nigeria's brightest prospects seeking to gain valuable points and improve their international rankings.

In the boys' singles, top-seeded players advanced after impressive performances, while the girls' category also witnessed thrilling and determined contests.

The finals are scheduled for Nov. 15, with players expected to gain valuable experience and recognition from their participation.

