Nigeria: Thisday/Arise Group to Launch Lekeelekee in January, to Shape Future of Social Media

THISDAY/ARISE Media Group has concluded plans to unveil, in January 2026, Lekeelekee, a new social media platform designed to redefine the future of digital communication and challenge the United States and China's dominance in African and the global tech space.

Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, disclosed the plan at the ongoing 21st All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) in Abuja.

Obaigbena said the move underscored the need for Africa to contribute towards shaping the AI-driven media landscape while promoting innovation, democracy, and national unity.

"If we do not act decisively, others will tell our stories for us -- and not always in our favour," he warned.

Obaigbena, who is co-Chairman of the conference, added, "We are in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI). It means that your whole financial model of having the algorithms of Google leading to searches for all us, and leading to monetisation of contents is changing.

"AI is changing the format of the search engine and it is going to change how journalism is run. Therefore, as Africans, we are confronted by a world where one or two countries control distribution of contents through social media.

"It is controlled principally by the United States and to an extent by China. What are we doing about it? How are we responding to it? At THISDAY and ARISE Media Group, we have launched our own social media channel, to be released in January, called Lekeleke.

"That will shape the future and challenge the dominance of the US and China. But all of us have a responsibility to watch the AI-dominated future and build technology and algorithms that will affect how media is distributed.

"So, as we gather here today, we should celebrate democracy and we should celebrate Nigeria. We should work together for the sake of Nigeria. "

Speaking earlier, on the theme of the conference, "Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors," Obaigbena commended President Bola Tinubu for being the first Nigerian president to host ANEC. He urged editors to support the present administration in order for democracy to continue to thrive in Nigeria.

Obaigbena, however, stressed the need for more engagements between the political leaders and editors so as to sustain the gains of the federal government's reforms.

He added, "Editors must continue to engage political actors in order to sustain democracy, for the greater good of the country. There are three leaders who were media owners and have had the fortune of leading Nigeria one way or the other.

"The first was Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, who was the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Head of State without being Head of Government.

"The second was Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who was the leader of opposition and later Deputy Chairman of the Federal Executive Council under Yakubu Gowon. The third is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is both leader of the government and Head of State. So, we have the fortune of having a media owner as Head of State, who is hosting us today.

"Therefore, it means we have to engage, we have to discuss and we have to understand ourselves. We are at the crossroads of reforms, which has been hard fought. Now we are at the base of stability. We must protect that economic stability with everything we have because if we lose the current stability, we lose the sacrifices of the last two years.

"It therefore means that collectively, we should not allow a US sanction. That is because a US sanction will destabilise the economy and bring us all back to the time before the reforms.

:That means we must engage. We must build a coalition of the will to defeat terrorism, insecurity and defeat poverty. As editors, it is our key role to ensure stability."

The veteran media executive urged the government to strengthen its partnership with the press, invest in digital literacy, and create a policy environment that would encourage technological innovation, protect free expression, and support the growth of home-grown media enterprises capable of competing globally.