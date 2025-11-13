Nigeria: Governor Adeleke Presents 2026 Appropriation Bill to House of Assembly

· Pegs capital expenditure at 55%, recurrent at 45%

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the House of Assembly. The budget totalling N705 billion, with 55 per cent for capital expenditure and 45 per cent recurrent expenditure, was tagged the budget of transformation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Adeleke, accompanied by top administration officials, said the government had attained a remarkable milestone in implementing the 2025 budget, stating that the proposed 2026 budget built on the achievements of the last three years since he assumed office.

The governor spoke further on the details of the proposed 2026 budget, saying, "The total Revenue consists of Recurrent Revenue, where Government Share of FAAC is N221,680,000,000.00 and Independent Revenue is N199,573,229,320.00.

"The other receipts are N268,348,518,860.00.

The expenditure comprises recurrent expenditure of N317,414,353,350.00, which is 45 per cent of the total budget.

"Recurrent Expenditure is divided into Personnel Cost of N135,005,722,430.00. and Overhead Cost of N182,408,630,920.00 made up of Salaries and Allowances as well as Pensions and Gratuities. The Capital Expenditure has the total sum of N388,379,695,320.00, which is 55 per cent of the total budget.

"The 2026 Budget Proposal is prepared on the projection of the 2026 - 2028 Medium - Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) as required by the Osun State Fiscal Responsibility Law 2012."

The governor recalled that infrastructure development of the state, which had been on the decline before the inception of his administration, had changed for the better since he came on board.

He stated, "With the Construction of over 300km length of roads spread across the three senatorial districts, flyovers constructed to enhance smooth movement of vehicles and decongestion of bottleneck road junctions.

"By the grace of God, we have delivered over 75 per cent of the road infrastructure embarked upon by this administration and we will not leave any project uncompleted.

"It must be stated that our administration will continue to ensure prompt payment of full salaries and pensions to Osun workers and pensioners which we have been committed to since assuming office in the year 2022.

"We had embarked on Imole Medical and surgical outreach to provide succor for people in the six (6) Federal Constituencies across the State between January and February this year, 2025, this is a continuation of what we started from December 2024.

"We inaugurated 10,000 Youth into Imole Youth Corps Scheme, to reduce the menace of unemployment, poverty and youth restiveness. The beneficiaries have since been deployed to various sectors such as Imole Environmental Corp, Imole Teachers Corps and Imole Medical Corps."

Adeleke added, "On our Secondary Health Care facilities, I am delighted to tell this Honourable House that Mrs Folorunso Alakija has handed over the Medical Research and Training Hospital, which she built, to Osun State.

"I want to sincerely appreciate the family for this good gesture. Moreover, the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital has witnessed infrastructural renewal, digital innovation, and genuine commitment to staff welfare and patient care."

Welcoming the governor earlier, House Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun praised Adeleke for his transparency, prudence, and accountability in the management of state finance and resources.

Egbedun appealed for the legislature's continued support for the executive arm in the running of the state.

He stated, "The implementation of previous budgets, particularly the 2024 and 2025 plans, has produced measurable outcomes in infrastructure, education, healthcare, social inclusion, and workers' welfare.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These successes are evidence of a government determined to turn policy into tangible benefits for the people.

"Your Excellency has displayed exceptional leadership, wisdom, and composure in navigating the state through challenging periods. The House notes with appreciation your restraint, diplomacy, and dedication to peace during the local government administration disputes, which, if mishandled, could have undermined stability.

"Your approach, grounded in fairness, dialogue, and the rule of law, demonstrates statesmanship of the highest order. I would also like to highlight and commend your prudence in financial management, especially under the constraints arising from the withholding of Local Government allocations by the Federal Government since March 2025.

"Despite these challenges, your administration has consistently met its obligations, maintained developmental projects, and safeguarded workers' welfare - a testament to visionary and responsible leadership."