Nigeria: No Sanctions for Naval Officer in Face-Off With FCT Minister, Says Matawalle

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has assured that Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, the naval officer who engaged in a heated exchange with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, will not face any disciplinary action.

Matawalle gave the assurance while speaking in an interview with DCL Hausa following public speculations about possible sanctions against the officer after a video of his confrontation with Wike went viral on social media.

In the video, recorded during Wike's visit to a disputed plot of land in Gaduwa District, Abuja, the FCT minister was seen in a tense verbal exchange with the young naval officer, who stood his ground respectfully during the encounter.

LEADERSHIP reports the FCT minister was at Plot 1946 on Monday where he accused soldiers of preventing officials from the FCT Department of Development Control from enforcing a stop-work order.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The land is allegedly linked to a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (rtd). However, the soldiers stationed at the site blocked the minister's entry prompting the confrontation. Wike later claimed that the developers lacked valid documents or legal approval for the construction on the site.

Reacting to the incident, Matawalle said the matter should have been handled through proper channels rather than through a public altercation.

"The minister should not have confronted him. Lieutenant Yerima was acting on orders. If Wike had any concerns, he should have spoken to his superiors or to me directly since I oversee naval affairs," Matawalle said.

He commended Yerima's composure during the confrontation, describing his conduct as disciplined and professional.

"You can clearly see that he was respectful while standing his ground. As far as we are concerned, he did not break any law or military regulation," the minister added.

Matawalle also disclosed that the Chief of Naval Staff has commenced an investigation into the disputed land, while clarifying that no formal complaint has yet been received from the FCT Minister.

"This whole situation was avoidable. Before the minister went there, he had already spoken with the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff, who assured him that the matter would be looked into," Matawalle said.