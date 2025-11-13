Ghana: C/R NDC Chairman Honoured By Waip

The Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Richard Kofi Asiedu, has been honoured with the Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah Leadership Award for his exceptional contributions to education, democracy, and national development.

The award was jointly presented by the West Africa International Press (WAIP) -- publishers of the West Africa International Magazine -- and the Nkrumah Vision Alive Movement, promoters of Dr Kwame Nkrumah's ideals and philosophy.

Presenting the award in Accra on Thursday, the Editor-in-Chief of the Magazine, Dr Dee Otibu-Asare, commended Dr Asiedu for his significant investments in education, nurturing the next generation, promoting constitutional governance, and contributing meaningfully to nation building.

He noted that beyond his commitment to the NDC, Dr Asiedu had demonstrated patriotism by establishing companies and schools that create employment and train young people across the country.

Receiving the award, Dr Asiedu, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer of the St. Andrews Group of Schools and Companies, pledged to continue serving the nation and his party with dignity, humility, and hard work.

He called on Ghanaians to support the government's efforts to revive the economy and urged the youth to respect the law and embrace civic responsibility.

Other recipients of the prestigious award included President Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso, President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Yaw Frimpong Anokye, Dr Paul Kofi Fynn, Bishop Mrs Patricia Sappor, Dr Kennedy T.C. Brightson, Mr Samuel Nartey George, Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, Mr John Dumelo, and Bishop Mrs Stella N.A. Dartey.