Ghana's Ambassador to Brazil Presents Letter of Credence

13 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By VICTOR A. BUXTON

GHANA'S Ambassador to the Republic of Brazil, Nii Amasah Namoale, has presented his Letter of Credence to the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to the Ambassador, the letter conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the Government and people of the Republic of Ghana to the people of Brazil and formally introduced him as Ghana's official representative in Brasília.

Ambassador Namoale stated that his presence in Brazil symbolised the strong commitment between Ghana and Brazil to foster unity and friendship for the mutual development of both nations.

He appealed for full cooperation and assistance between his office and the Government of Brazil to enable him to discharge his duties effectively.

"I look forward to working together to strengthen the friendly relations and cooperation between the Republic of Ghana and the Federative Republic of Brazil, to advance development and promote mutual benefits for our two countries," he said.

Nii Amasah Namoale was appointed Ambassador to Brazil by President John Dramani Mahama earlier this year.

He is a Ghanaian politician, married with children, and served two terms as Member of Parliament (MP) for the La Dade-Kotopon Constituency from January 7, 2009, to January 7, 2017.

Namoale is an agronomist and a lawyer by profession and previously worked as an Assistant Director at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture. He also served as the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture in charge of Fisheries from 2009 to 2013.

