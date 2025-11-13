Ghana: Hefra Orders Closure of Ttu Hospital

13 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) has ordered the immediate closure of the Tamale Technical University (TTU) Hospital for operating under unsafe conditions and with an expired licence.

The agency emphasised that the action was taken to safeguard public health and ensure compliance with national healthcare standards. Intelligence reports, supported by video footage and photographs, revealed that healthcare services at the facility were being provided under highly compromised safety and infection prevention standards.

HeFRA's Compliance and Enforcement Directorate later confirmed the reports during a visit to the hospital on Monday, November 3, 2025.

In a statement signed by the Acting Registrar, Dr. Winfred Korletey Baah, and shared with The Ghanaian Times on Tuesday, HeFRA stated that the facility would remain closed from Friday, November 7, 2025, until all identified safety gaps and infection control issues are fully addressed.

The agency also imposed an administrative fine of GH¢35,000 on the hospital for regulatory violations and directed management to take immediate steps to regularise its licensing status.

Moreover, HeFRA reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all health facilities in the country operate within approved standards to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of the public.

