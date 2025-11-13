West Africa: Ecowas Court Intensifies Awareness On Court's Mandate in Liberia

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has officially launched its outreach and legal clinic in Liberia which is aimed at intensifying public awareness of the Court's mandate, jurisdiction, and procedures. The outreach is also intended to strengthen the bond between the Court and citizens of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The initiative or outreach is also intended to bridge the knowledge gap between the Court and citizens of the sub-region, many of whom remain unaware of their right to access the regional judicial body, especially in matters of human rights violations.

The opening ceremony was held Wednesday November 12 at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, bringing together members of the judiciary, senior government officials, the diplomatic corps, civil society representatives, legal practitioners, and ECOWAS officials.

The President of ECOWAS Court of Justice, Justice Ricardo Claudio Monteiro Goncalves said beyond awareness, however, the goal is to foster dialogue--to listen, to clarify, and to build bridges between the Court and national institutions and actors, whose collaboration remains essential to the success of regional justice.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Justice Goncalves emphasized that the Court's jurisdiction over human rights matters has become a cornerstone of regional accountability and a beacon of hope for victims of human rights violations.

He stressed that the Court's jurisprudence has not only enhanced the protection of fundamental rights but has also enriched the human rights landscape of West Africa as a whole.

He emphasized that the main purpose of Wednesday's meeting is to raise awareness among all stakeholders about the mandate, jurisdiction, practices, and procedures of the ECOWAS Court of Justice.

"The ECOWAS Court of Justice is one of the key pillars of our regional integration architecture. Established under the Revised ECOWAS Treaty and its supplementary protocols, the Court serves as the judicial arm of the Community--ensuring the interpretation and application of Community law and protecting the rights of citizens at the regional level," Justice Goncalves said.

Liberia's Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay underscores the importance of ECOWAS Court of Justice outreach and legal clinic in Liberia, stressing that ECOWAS Court of Justice presence in Liberia demonstrates solidarity, shared responsibility and commitment to deepen understanding and cooperation across the subregion, thereby enhancing integration.

"It teaches community citizens their rights and privileges and how they can benefit from their own institution. The Court stands out as a symbol of proud and accomplishment of our subregion," Chief Justice Gbeisay said.

Chief Registrar of ECOWAS Court of Justice Highlights Court's Human Rights Role

Chief Registrar of ECOWAS Court of Justice, Dr. Yaonzs Ouro-Sama described the outreach as a reflection of ECOWAS's transformation from an "ECOWAS of States" to an "ECOWAS of Peoples," stressing that the Court belongs to the citizens of the region.

"Although the Court has existed since 2001, many community citizens are unaware of its existence or mandate. This outreach and legal clinic are therefore designed to create awareness and educate citizens on how to access the Court," he stated.

Chief Registrar Ouro-Sama explained that under the Supplementary Protocol of 2005, the ECOWAS Court's jurisdiction expanded beyond disputes among member states to include human rights cases, making it one of the few regional courts in Africa where individuals can directly file human rights complaints.

"The human rights jurisdiction of the ECOWAS Court has become the centerpiece of its judicial activities, as most cases lodged before it involve the violation of human rights," she added, noting that the Court is not an appellate body over national courts but rather a court of first and last instance whose judgments are final and binding.

He also expressed gratitude to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the people of Liberia for hosting the event, and urged continued support for the Court's work, which she said has received global recognition for promoting justice and the rule of law in West Africa.

Liberia Reaffirms Commitment to Regional Integration

Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ibrahim Nyei reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to justice, rule of law, and regional cooperation.

Minister Nyei, who served as a proxy for Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, lauded the ECOWAS Court for its efforts in "expanding access and navigating contemporary challenges," describing the initiative as timely and relevant.

"It is my distinct honour and immense pleasure to welcome you all to this significant event. Your presence is a testament to your unwavering commitment to justice, the rule of law, and the advancement of regional integration in West Africa," Minister Nyei told stakeholders during the opening ceremony.

"Our engagement this week will lead to fruitful outcomes that reinforce judicial dialogue and the efficient administration of justice," she said, assuring the Court of Liberia's full cooperation in implementing its programs and decisions, he said.

Deputy Finance Minister Jones Commits Liberia's Compliance to ECOWAS Obligations

Deputy Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Bll McGill Jones has committed Liberia's unwavering and renewed commitment to its ECOWAS financial obligations, including the payment of community levies.

"Since the ascendancy of Joseph N. Boakai as President, the issue of community payment has become a thing of the past. Except for arrears owed over many years, which the government has prioritized through the 2025/2026 budget, Liberia is now in full compliance with the 2024 and 2025 community levy payments," Minister Jones said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia West Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the ECOWAS Court of Justice plays a vital role in promoting justice, protecting human rights, and advancing regional integration, and that outreach programs like this bring the Court closer to the people it serves.

"This initiative reflects our enduring commitment to ensuring that justice, human rights, and the rule of law remain central to regional integration and the shared progress of all community citizens," he added.

ECOWAS Resident Representative Josephine Nkrumah, Dr. Nat B. Walker, Political Advisor at the ECOWAS Office in Liberia, said the outreach forms part of efforts to commemorate ECOWAS's 50th anniversary under the theme of deepening integration and access to justice.

He noted that while the ECOWAS Court has made significant contributions to justice and human rights, many citizens remain unaware of its functions or how to access it.

"As we celebrate 50 years of ECOWAS, this outreach provides a timely opportunity for the Court to bridge this knowledge gap, educate citizens, and promote enforcement of its judgments," Dr. Walker said.

He outlined the key objectives of the outreach--to educate, guide, empower, and engage citizens and stakeholders on the Court's role and accessibility.

"This program is a testament to our Court's unwavering commitment to justice, transparency, and accessibility. It embodies ECOWAS's belief that an informed citizenry is an empowered citizenry," he added.