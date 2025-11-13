Liberia: Response to Defamatory Broadcast By Prime Morning Drive Radio (105.5 FM)

opinion

1. Background

On Thursday October 16, 2025, during a live broadcast on Prime Morning Drive (Radio 105.5 FM), journalist Danesius Marteh made a false and defamatory allegation concerning my service in government.

He claimed that on 3 November 2010, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf took action against corruption involving members of her Cabinet, allegedly including the late Mr. Richard Tolbert and myself, Olubanke King-Akerele, then serving as Minister of Foreign Affairs. He further asserted that the President, unable to dismiss these individuals directly, dismissed the entire Cabinet and that my resignation was linked to these supposed actions.

While I did resign, the above-mentioned allegation against me is completely untrue and deeply damaging to my reputation, integrity, and public record.

2. Immediate Response

Upon hearing the broadcast, I immediately contacted the station to express my outrage and objection in the strongest possible terms. I demanded a public apology and retraction and requested that Prime FM undertake a fact-check to verify the accuracy of the claims.

I also indicated my intention to consult former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to obtain her clarification on the events of November 2010.

3. Prime FM's Misguided "Clarification"

On Monday, 20 October, Prime FM sent a follow-up message and read it on air, attempting to "clarify" its position. The station stated that:

On 3 November 2010, President Sirleaf placed her Cabinet Ministers on administrative leave (except the late Dr. Edward McClain);

I resigned as Foreign Minister following that decision;

I was upset during the Cabinet meeting; and

All Ministers were reappointed except Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, the late Dr. Richard Tolbert, and myself.

While the tone of their message was polite, aspects of its content remained inaccurate, irrelevant, and unacceptable. The suggestion that my resignation was tied to corruption or misconduct is false, defamatory, and malicious.

4. Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Clarification

In a live interview with Prime FM on Thursday, 23 October, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf unequivocally set the record straight. Her words, published in Women's Voices Newspaper on 27 and 29 October, are a matter of public record:

"Minister Olubanke King-Akerele resigned, perhaps because of her strong will. She was one of our best performers, respected for her integrity, determination, and commitment to the development of this country. She has always been a true patriot.

Anyone suggesting otherwise is completely false. People must be careful not to make statements about others without getting the facts."

When asked about the timing of my resignation, President Sirleaf stated:

"Whether it was before or after the announcement was made public does not matter. What matters is that she resigned out of conviction and principle, and I honored her for that action. She performed her duties with excellence and integrity."

Her Excellency went further to recognize my continued dedication to Liberia, reaffirming my record of public service and integrity.

5. My Position

Despite this public and authoritative clarification from the former President of Liberia, Prime FM and its journalist Danesius Marteh have failed to issue a formal apology or retraction.

Such reckless and unsubstantiated commentary constitutes an attack on my character and professional integrity an affront not only to me personally, but to the principles of ethical journalism and public accountability that every responsible media house should uphold.

6. Legal Action

Accordingly, I hereby inform the public, Prime FM, and its journalist that I shall be instituting legal proceedings against the station for defamation of character and malicious misrepresentation.

This pattern of irresponsible journalism, which trades in rumor and speculation to malign citizens, is unacceptable and must stop. Furthermore, It must not be allowed to define Liberia's media culture. A free press carries with it the solemn duty to be truthful, responsible, and fair.

7. Final Word

I extend my appreciation to former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for her forthright clarification and for reaffirming the truth of my record.

To the Liberian public, I reiterate my unwavering commitment to the principles of honor, transparency, and service that have guided me throughout my career from my years in government to my over 25 years of international service with the United Nations, representing the United Nations Secretary-General in multiple African countries.

The record is now clear. The truth stands unshaken.

What remains is for accountability and justice to prevail

Signed,

Hon. Olubanke King-Akerele

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Liberia

Former Minister of Commerce & Industry

Retired Senior United Nations Official (UNDP, UNIDO, UNIFEM-todays UN Women, and UNESCO) representing the UN Secretary-General across Africa) A Liberian Elder (@79 years) Patriot and International Development Expert Prolific Writer

Date: November 12, 2025

