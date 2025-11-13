Liberia: Data Governance Key to Improved Healthcare

Liberian-American educator Dr. John T. Wulu, Sr. has urged the Ministry of Health (MOH) to strengthen data governance and adopt a unified Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system, emphasizing that such measures are critical for improving patient care, policy planning, and decision-making across Liberia's healthcare system.

Dr. Wulu delivered his insights during a session hosted in Congo Town at the invitation of Dr. Benedict B. Kolee, Deputy Minister for Health Services, Head of the Health Minister's Delivery Unit, and Chief Pathologist at the Ministry of Health. His presentation, titled "The Development and Implementation of Data Governance and Standards in the Office of Immigration Statistics of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security", focused on best practices in managing data in complex public institutions.

"Accurate data ensures the quality of systems and processes, enabling business requirements to be met with integrity. It is fundamental for achieving a return on investment in projects and ensures that data-driven decisions benefit the entire health system, not just individual departments," Dr. Wulu said.

He stressed that Liberia's healthcare sector faces unique challenges, including limited budgets, infrastructure gaps, and workforce shortages, making a tailored approach to data governance essential.

In his welcome remarks, Deputy Minister Malayah Tamba Chieyo expressed gratitude to Dr. Wulu for sharing his expertise on short notice, noting the importance of leveraging international experience to strengthen Liberia's health systems.

Dr. Wulu highlighted that consistency and accountability are cornerstones of effective data governance. He emphasized that definitions, values, and standards should remain uniform across all health institutions, and clear ownership of data governance processes must be established. He added that adherence to these standards should be a fundamental requirement for all staff involved in health data management.

"There must be a single source of data to support reliable processes, informed decision-making, and accurate reporting," he noted, underscoring the need for transparency and responsibility in handling patient and administrative data.

Addressing cost-effectiveness and risk management, Dr. Wulu urged the Ministry to conduct thorough risk assessments and ensure that data is accessible to clinicians, administrators, and policymakers while protecting patient privacy. He also called for standardization of data definitions, formats, and workflows across healthcare facilities to enhance data quality, timeliness, and interoperability with national and regional systems.

"Implementing a robust EMR system with strong data governance will not only improve patient care but also enable safe data sharing, accurate reporting, and effective public health surveillance," Dr. Wulu said.

Closing the session, Assistant Minister Dr. Anthoney Fortune commended Dr. Wulu's presentation and invited him to return to provide further guidance to the technical team on reviewing Liberia's EMR systems and addressing potential gaps in their development and implementation.

Dr. Wulu also elaborated on data stewardship, describing it as "the management and oversight of an organization's data assets to ensure users have access to high-quality, consistent, and easily accessible information." He stressed that strong data stewardship combined with governance ensures that health data can be effectively leveraged for planning, reporting, and decision-making across the Ministry of Health.