Liberia: Moci Launches 2025 Msmes Confab Application in Monrovia

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, through its Bureau of Small Business Administration (SBA), has officially launched the application process for the 2025 National Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Conference under the theme: "MSMEs Access to Market and Finance through Policy Reforms: The Role of the Government, Partners and the Private Sector -- Focus on Made-in-Liberia Products."

The launch ceremony took place on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at the Ministry of Commerce in Monrovia, marking the beginning of preparations for what is expected to be Liberia's largest annual gathering of entrepreneurs, policymakers, and development partners.

Declaring the application process officially open, Commerce and Industry Minister Madam Magdalene Dagoseh described the upcoming conference as "a proud moment for Liberia's business community" and reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs.

"It is an honor and a great pride to officially announce the 2025 National SME Conference and Trophy," Minister Dagoseh said. "The event will take place from December 8th to 10th, 2025, right here at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex."

The Minister explained that this year's theme captures the core priorities of advancing the growth and uniqueness of Liberia's micro, small, and medium enterprises, emphasizing three pillars -- policy reform, access to finance, and market opportunities.

"The theme is both relevant and urgent," she said. "It speaks directly to the government's commitment under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development to create a business-friendly environment, empower local producers, promote Made-in-Liberia products, and enhance access to finance through policy-driven solutions."

Madam Dagoseh emphasized that supporting SMEs is not merely an economic initiative, but a "national development agenda."

"Supporting local businesses generates jobs and incomes and drives Liberia toward a more inclusive, stable, and self-reliant economy," she stated. "Under my leadership, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will continue to work closely with partners to strengthen product standards and value chains, expand trade opportunities, and support innovation among women, youth, and persons with disabilities."

The Minister recalled that last year's relaunch of the MSME Conference, after nearly a decade of inactivity, was a major success.

"Over 250 Liberian businesses showcased their products and services, and the level of energy and innovation was inspiring," she said. "This year, our focus goes beyond 2025. We aim to explore how reforms and stronger market linkages can enable SMEs to compete across regional and international markets."

Minister Dagoseh extended appreciation to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., the World Bank, the European Union, private sector partners, and SME networks for their collaboration.

"Every Made-in-Liberia product tells a story of determination and hope," she concluded. "Together, we can amplify these stories, reach new markets, and inspire new possibilities. I invite all stakeholders to join us in December for three days of learning, showcasing, and collaboration that will help shape the future of Liberia's SME sector."

In his welcome remarks, Deputy Minister for Small Business Administration Benedict Dolo hailed the launch as the start of "another important journey" for Liberia's entrepreneurship ecosystem.

"Let me take this time to officially welcome you to the Ministry of Commerce, your home, as we commence the 2025 MSMEs Conference," Dolo said. "Today's event marks the formal opening of the process, setting the stage for a bigger and better conference."

Providing an overview of the upcoming event, Luther Jeke, Chief Executive Officer of iCampus and lead partner to the Ministry on Planning and implementation, noted that the 2025 edition builds on last year's achievements.

"After eight years of interruption, the MSMEs Conference was successfully relaunched in December 2024 under the theme 'From Vision to Implementation: Think Liberia, Buy Liberia, and Build Liberia,' attracting over 250 MSMEs from across the country," Jeke recalled.

He added that the 2025 conference aims to bring together over 400 MSMEs from sectors such as agribusiness, light manufacturing, and technology to discuss how to strengthen market access and improve product standards.

"This year's focus will be on policy reforms, quality improvement, green production practices, packaging, and branding of Made-in-Liberia products," Jeke said. "We also aim to foster inclusive economic empowerment, particularly for women and youth."

He disclosed that the top-performing MSMEs will again be eligible for cash awards ranging from US$1,200 to US$5,000, made possible through partnerships with the World Bank and Conservation International.

In remarks, James A. Strother, President of the Liberian Business Association (LIBA), commended the Ministry for organizing the conference but expressed concern over the lack of financial support to Liberian-owned businesses in the national budget.

"We keep talking about market linkages, but there's nothing in the national budget for Liberian businesses," Strother lamented. "If we truly want to empower Liberian entrepreneurs, we need to move beyond words and act decisively."

He also underscored the need for Liberia to enforce a nationalization policy that prioritizes Liberian ownership in key sectors.

"We want to make sure we take what is rightfully for Liberians -- especially in the retail sector," he said. "Our ECOWAS partners respect us when we can produce and trade fairly, not when others fill spaces meant for Liberians."

Speaking on behalf of the MSMEs community, Madam Sandra Perkins-Lighe, CEO of Zaag Natural, praised the Ministry for reviving the annual conference and appealed for this year's event to fully reflect Liberian-made products.

"Last year's conference was successful, but there's always room for improvement," Perkins-Lighe said. "We are pleading with the Ministry that this year we want to see 100% Made-in-Liberia items -- from the food served to the furniture used."

She added that such actions would not only promote local products but also serve as "a direct advertisement" for Liberian entrepreneurs.

"Even if the Ministry is not giving us direct cash, purchasing our locally made goods shows real support," she noted. "We look forward to seeing a successful conference that truly celebrates Liberian creativity and production."

As preparations intensify, the 2025 National MSMEs Conference is expected to serve as a platform for collaboration, innovation, and transformation in Liberia's small business landscape -- a step many believe is crucial to achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Meanwhile, to register and participate in the conference please click on this https://bit.ly/msmeconference2025.