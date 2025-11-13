Nigeria: Alton, NLNG Partner Itrealms On 2025 E-Waste Dialogue

13 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Agnes Ekebuike

In a major push for environmental sustainability, the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) are set to collaborate with ITREALMS Media on the 2025 ITREALMS E-Waste Dialogue.

The partnership addresses Nigeria's escalating electronic waste (e-waste) challenge, which currently stands at an estimated 1.2 million tones annually.

The annual event is scheduled to hold November 20, 2025, at the Welcome Centre Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos.The dialogue's urgent focus is captured in this year's theme: 'Nigeria: Recycle your e-waste - it's critical'. According to the convener, Remmy Nweke, the dialogue is explicitly designed to transition the e-waste conversation from mere awareness to actionable national policy. It will convene a cross-section of key stakeholders--including Regulators, Industry Leaders, Recyclers, and Civil Society--to craft a unified national strategy for sustainable e-waste management.

