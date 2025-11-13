Nigeria: 'You Never Gave Me Money but Introduced Me to Drugs' - Ned's Fifth Wife Laila Accuses Regina Daniels

"The only reason you are fighting my husband is because he wants you to stop your drug and alcohol addiction."

The marital crisis between actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents Delta North, has continued to dominate headlines.

The controversy was fuelled by a series of allegations ranging from drug abuse, domestic violence, and underage marriage to the alleged detention of her brother, Samuel "Sammy West" Ojeogwu, among others.

The tension deepened on Thursday when Mr Nwoko's fifth wife, Laila Charani, accused Regina of making false claims against her.

Regina alleged that she was responsible for several household expenses during her brother's detention.

She alleged that she provided food and accommodation for Laila and her children, despite the polygamous nature of their marriage.

Responding to the allegation in a statement posted via her Instagram page, Laila refuted Regina's claims, stating that Mr Nwoko had always taken care of her and her children's needs.

She wrote: "How dare you say that you ever gave me money, for what exactly? I am very content with the provisions my husband makes for our family. We should show Nigerians our bank accounts to see who is paying money into our accounts. You also know that my husband completely hates alcohol, drugs, and smoking.

"He has always been clear that he would never accept any wife who drinks, smokes, or uses drugs. The only reason you are fighting my husband is because he wants you to stop your drug and alcohol addiction. It has always been a serious matter for him, as he neither smokes nor drinks himself."

Drugs

Furthermore, Laila alleged that Regina abused drugs and introduced her, along with others in the household, to the habit.

She urged the 25-year-old to get her life together, seek immediate help, continue with her rehabilitation, and refrain from involving the other wives in the marital crisis.

"You know too well that I almost lost my marriage when you introduced me to drugs 6 years ago, and it was my husband's quick insistence on intervention that rescued me from that dark path. You have been a bad influence since you married into this beautiful family, giving drugs to nannies and our workers, including your younger sister, Destiny.

"You infected everyone with your virus, and this is why I will not trust my daughters around you unsupervised, especially when I found out that you were sleeping with every single girl around you. I say this not out of anger, but from a place of truth and concern for the level of lies you are peddling for reasons known to you alone", the Moroccan-born entrepreneur noted.

Backstory

The newspaper reported that although Laila and Regina appeared to maintain a cordial relationship on the surface, their bond was distant.

The two women were occasionally seen together at family gatherings or featured on Regina's social media pages, particularly between 2020 and 2021.

However, their relationship reportedly strained after Laila's temporary separation from Mr Nwoko in 2021.

When Laila returned to the marriage in 2022, the household dynamic shifted again, and observers noticed a marked decline in Regina's public interactions with her co-wife.