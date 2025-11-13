Nigeria: 24 Basketball Stars, 5,000 Dancers for Abuja Basketball Tourney

Over 5,000 dancers and 24 of Nigeria's most promising basketball talents are gearing up to electrify the capital city as the 2025 Sam Oguche/Bullet Energy Drink Basketball Skills Challenge takes center stage from November 14-15 at the MO Basketball Arena, Zone 5, Abuja.

This year's edition promises to blend the thrill of basketball with the rhythm of dance, creating an unforgettable festival of youth, creativity, and competition. For the first time, the event introduces a National Dance Battle, where over 5,000 dancers from across the country will showcase their passion and artistry, competing for supremacy and a share of the N5 million prize pool.

Adding to the excitement, 24 elite basketballers from Abuja and its environs will feature in a high-profile All-Star Game, alongside the newly introduced Basketball Skills Challenge, a first-of-its-kind experience in Nigeria inspired by NBA traditions. The combination of athletic prowess and artistic expression marks a new chapter in grassroots sports and entertainment.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, convener Samuel Oguche lauded Bullet Energy Drink and the media for their unwavering support. "For the past 10 years, Bullet has stood by basketball -- Nigeria's second most popular sport -- helping us nurture young talent and grow the game. This year, we're taking things further by merging sports and entertainment like never before," Oguche said.

He described the event as a celebration of innovation, unity, and empowerment. "We're not just hosting a tournament; we're creating a platform for young Nigerians to express themselves, be it on the court or the stage," he added.

Mr. Benedict Okoye, representing Bullet Energy Drink, reaffirmed the brand's long-term commitment to youth development. "Dance and basketball share the same spirit -- energy, creativity, and passion. Our goal is to keep empowering Nigerian youth and providing platforms where their talents can shine," he said.