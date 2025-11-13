Nigeria: Hours to W/Cup Playoff, Super Eagles Boycott Training

Nigeria's preparations for Thursday's decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon have hit a serious stumbling block after the Super Eagles boycotted training in Rabat, Morocco yesterday.

The players refused to take part in the session over unresolved issues surrounding unpaid allowances and and special request bonuses that have lingered for nearly two years.

In a joint statement attributed to the players and officials, the team declared:

"The full squad including officials withheld from training today in Morocco because of the unresolved issues with outstanding payments. The Super Eagles are awaiting a quick resolution to continue preparations for Thursday's game with Gabon."

The timing of the standoff could not be worse. Nigeria is scheduled to face Gabon in the semi-final of the World Cup Africa Playoff Tournament at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat--a crucial tie that could define the country's path to the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Prior to the disruption, the Super Eagles' camp had shown encouraging signs. Spirits were high following the arrival of 2023 African Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen, who joined 22 teammates in Rabat on Tuesday.

His presence had boosted morale, with head coach Eric Chelle leading sharp, tactical sessions focused on team shape, pressing transitions, and set-piece routines.

However, the payment dispute has cast a dark cloud over those preparations. Players are reportedly angered by delayed bonuses and unpaid appearance fees from previous international outings.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has yet to release an official statement, but sources suggest urgent discussions are underway to resolve the deadlock.

Currently, 23 players are in camp, including key figures such as Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze, and Ademola Lookman, while goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is still expected to arrive.

Officials within the Super Eagles setup have distanced themselves from the protest, describing the standoff as an issue strictly between the players and the NFF.

It will be recalled that in May 2025, the National Sports Commission announced it had settled all outstanding payments to the Super Eagles.

The Commission's chairman, Shehu Dikko, confirmed at the time that all bonuses had been promptly paid following the team's last two 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in March against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

"The bonuses were paid immediately. While the players were still at dinner, before they had even showered, the money was already on the table. That level of organisation shows respect and commitment," the NSC chairman said then.