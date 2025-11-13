Nigeria: Initiative for Nigerian Teen Athletes Emerges

12 November 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

A new sports development model is emerging in Nigeria with a clear focus on nurturing young athletes between the ages of 13 and 18 into world-class professionals.

The initiative, known as Templar-Adrenale, is a high-performance athlete development and opportunity network designed to transform how Nigerian youth are trained, mentored, and prepared for success both locally and internationally.

At a time when many talented young athletes face limited access to structured guidance and modern facilities, Templar-Adrenale is introducing a comprehensive ecosystem built on discipline, character, mentorship, and elite training.

The program's structure -- powered by House of Ballark -- integrates sports science, educational support, and life coaching to ensure that participants grow not only as athletes but also as leaders.

"We don't just train athletes -- we raise champions who carry Africa's pride wherever they go," said Adebare, spokesperson for Templar-Adrenale. "For us, success begins with discipline and ends with purpose."

According to Paul Oronsaye, Director of Development for Templar-Adrenale Nigeria, the program is designed to bridge the gap between raw potential and professional readiness.

"Templar-Adrenale stands for everything Nigerian sport needs -- structure, opportunity, and vision," he said. "We're proving that when African athletes are trained with world-class systems and guided by strong values, they can compete and win anywhere."

With a primary focus on adolescents, the program aims to identify and prepare young athletes for opportunities in American high schools, collegiate sports programs, and professional pathways.

Its philosophy -- "Beyond the Court. Beyond the Ordinary." -- reflects a broader mission to elevate African sports culture through discipline, merit, and global excellence.

Already, the initiative is attracting interest from parents, coaches, and international scouts who see Templar-Adrenale as a model for sustainable athlete development.

"This is about giving African athletes the respect, preparation, and exposure they deserve," Oronsaye added. "We're not chasing the world -- we're building a system the world will look up to."

