Nigeria: Ilesanmi, Opawunmi Shine At Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Memorial Golf Tourney

Ojo Ilesanmi and Sade Opawunmi emerged as the standout performers over the weekend at the Smokin Hills Golf Resort, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, after clinching the men's and ladies' overall titles respectively at the prestigious tournament.

Playing off a handicap of 16, Ilesanmi delivered an impressive round of 69 (three-under net) to top the men's leaderboard, finishing ahead of Ojuolape Olatunji and Balogun Ayodeji, who placed second and third respectively. In the men's veterans' category, Iyare Peters and Kunle Adebayo claimed the top spots, while Adebisi Abdulrasheed won the gross prize.

In the ladies' division, Opawunmi, playing off a 14-handicap, dazzled the field with a brilliant four-under net to secure victory, beating Diana Osmond by three strokes, while Chichi Alamu finished third with 76. Ekiti's rising golf star, Grade Yusuf, captured the ladies' gross trophy with a score of 88, and Oluwadare Aminat took home the Nearest to the Pin award.

The revived Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Memorial Toyota golf tournament featured over 80 golfers competing for honours in an event that celebrates sportsmanship, philanthropy, and community development.

Dignitaries present at the one-day tournament included the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Alara of Ilara-Mokin, Oba Abiodun Aderemi Adefehinti; founder of Elizade Group and Toyota Nigeria Limited, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo; Managing Director of Elizade Motors, Mrs. Taiwo Ade-Ojo; CEO of JAC Motors, Demola Ade-Ojo; and Funmi Ade-Ojo Sobowale.

Kunle Ade-Ojo, Managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited -- the main sponsor of the event -- reaffirmed the brand's enduring commitment to social responsibility and community development.

"Golf is a platform that mirrors our values of integrity, creativity, and customer satisfaction, and we honour the benevolent legacy of our matriarch, the late Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo, and extend our corporate social responsibility to the Ilara-Mokin community -- fostering both sports development and internal tourism in Nigeria," he said.

The tournament's revival has rekindled excitement within the golfing community, reaffirming Toyota's longstanding commitment to sports development and the enduring legacy of Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo in promoting excellence and unity through golf.