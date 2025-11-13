Nigeria: Lpgan Strengthens Ties With Media to Promote Women's Golf

The Ladies Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (LPGAN) has renewed its commitment to repositioning golf as a major sport for women across the country through strategic partnerships with media professionals and stakeholders.

This commitment was underscored during a two-day training workshop for sports journalists held in Abuja. The programme focused on enhancing participants' knowledge of golf rules, storytelling techniques, and effective coverage of women's tournaments.

A communiqué issued at the end of the workshop and signed by the association's Legal Adviser, C.U. Oparaugo, stated that the training aimed to improve the visibility of women's golf and empower journalists to tell the inspiring stories behind the players' journeys, challenges, and successes.

Speaking at the end of the training, Lady Pro Uloma Ogbuokiri, said the programme was mainly for those who already have careers and those wishing to have pursue a career in golf.

She added that it was also aimed at empowering ladies through golf as a competitive game like football, tennis and other lucrative sports globally in terms of earnings, recognition and anything you can think of concerning sports.

"The question is why are Nigerians not benefitting like Tiger Wood and many others in sports?" she queried.

"That is why LPGAN, its BoTs and other well-meaning Nigerians came together to put up this programme to correct the wrongs because we have noticed that the media is the missing link.

"We all know in the sports world that what makes sports entertaining is the media. This is the first time such an event is being organized and by God's grace, the second edition will come up March next year," Ogbuokiri disclosed.

Notable personalities present at the event included Lady Pro Tima Micah, Dame Julie Donli, Dr. Lami Ahmed, Lady Pro Judith Sirri Obomanu-Assisi, Lady Christy Adejo, and Mrs. Victoria Ochuno, who all commended LPGAN's efforts to make golf more inclusive and visible in Nigeria.