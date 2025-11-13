Gambia: Ceprass, Ned Launch Project to Strengthen Democracy

The Centre for Policy, Research and Strategic Studies (CepRass) recently launched a two-year project titled "Assessing and Strengthening Democracy in The Gambia, under the theme "Building a Representative and Accountable Government," with funding from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

The launch brought together representatives from political parties, government institutions, civil society, and the diplomatic community to discuss ways to enhance democratic governance, accountability, and citizen participation in national decision-making processes.

Delivering the keynote address, the Minister for Information, Media and Broadcasting, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, reaffirmed the government's commitment to evidence-based policymaking and data-driven decision-making as vital tools for strengthening democracy and governance.

He described the partnership between CepRass and NED as a "significant milestone" in The Gambia's democratic journey, emphasising that the collaboration reflects a shared dedication to accountability, transparency, and inclusive participation.

"This initiative underscores our collective responsibility to ensure that government institutions remain answerable to citizens while fostering inclusive and participatory decision-making processes," Dr. Ceesay stated.

He added that the government remains committed to deepening democratic principles and strengthening institutions that promote good governance and civic engagement.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Adama Touray, Research Director at CepRass, said the project seeks to assess democratic performance and encourage accountability within governance systems. He noted that the initiative aims to advance transparency, integrity, and citizen trust in public institutions.

Dr. Lamin Dampha, Project Manager at CepRass, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the project's potential to reinforce democratic practices by promoting active citizenship and institutional accountability.

He described the project as an opportunity to consolidate the country's democratic gains and foster a more open, inclusive, and accountable political environment.