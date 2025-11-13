Gambia: NPP France Chapter Applauds Minister Drammeh for Strengthening Party Unity Abroad

The executive and entire membership of the National People's Party (NPP) France Chapter, under the leadership of Madam Assah Sillah, have expressed their deep appreciation to the Minister for Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters, Hon Musa Drammeh, and his delegation for their recent visit to Paris, France.

Minister Drammeh was accompanied by Hon. Billay G. Tunkara, Majority Leader of the National Assembly, and Gambian businessman and philanthropist Haji Baniko Sissoko.

In an appreciation letter signed by Bubacarr Jabbi, Secretary-General of the NPP France Chapter, the executive described the visit as a gesture that reinforces party unity and strengthens the bond between the NPP leadership and its members abroad.

"It is with immense joy and deep honor that we gather to welcome a remarkable leader, advocate, and champion of social change," the letter stated.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It added that the minister's visit reflected the NPP's spirit of collaboration and national solidarity, offering an opportunity for members in the Diaspora to engage in meaningful dialogue about progress, empowerment, and the future of The Gambia.

"As a minister, you have dedicated yourself to championing the rights of women and children, promoting education, and fostering sustainable development," the letter continued. "Your unwavering commitment to social justice and equality resonates deeply with our values as a party. We are inspired by your vision and tireless work to uplift the marginalized and give a voice to the voiceless."

Meanwhile, the NPP France Chapter extended special thanks to Hon. Musa Susso for hosting what they described as a "mega rally" that marked a historic moment in The Gambia's political landscape. The chapter encouraged all Gambians, particularly NPP supporters, to emulate his leadership and dedication.

They also conveyed appreciation to His Excellency Ebrima Ousman Camara, The Gambia's Ambassador to France, for his continued support and facilitation of the visit, which they said contributed significantly to the success of the event.