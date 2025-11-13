Gambia: Scorpions Gear Up for Kuwait Clash

The Gambia senior national team are currently bracing up for their international friendly match against Kuwait later this month.

The Scorpions will host Kuwait in an international friendly match on Tuesday 18 November 2025.

Coach Jonathan Mckinstry has announced a strong twenty (20) man squad for The Gambia's international friendly match against Kuwait.

The Gambia will use their international friendly fixture against Kuwait to prepare themselves fit enough for the 2027 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Gambia failed to qualify for the 2025 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup after finishing third-places in the continent's and the global biggest football qualifier groups.