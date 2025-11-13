Gambia: Sanyang, Gunjur Match in Rescheduled Wcr Zonal Tourney

13 November 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Ebrima KB Sonko

The West Coast Region Zonal Organising Committee has rescheduled the abandoned match between Sanyang and Gunjur.

The match is now set to be replay on Friday 14 November 2025 at the Sanyang Football Field at 4pm.

Sanyang and Gunjur in the Group D encounter was called off last Sunday at the Sanyang Football Field following chaotic scenes and superstition claims that marred the highly anticipated encounter.

The game was abandoned after both teams reportedly accused each other of attempting to use black magic (juju) to influence the result.

The central referee Sheikh Tijan Gibba refused to allow a Sanyang player onto the field after kick-off.

The fixture was initially called off last Sunday, but both zones will finally get the chance to settle matters on the pitch.

