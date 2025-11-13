Liberian Fisherman, Youth Leader Killed Along Ivorian Border - Community Demands Justice

A Liberian youth leader was reportedly shot and killed along the Cavalla River over the weekend in what residents say is another deadly act of aggression by Ivorian security forces along the volatile Liberia-Ivory Coast border.

Roland Gweyea, Youth President of Ziway Town, was killed on Saturday, November 8, while fishing near the river that separates the two countries. He had left home early that morning with a young Burkinabé boy whose identity has not yet been released. The boy later returned alone, telling residents that armed Ivorian security personnel opened fire, killing Gweyea instantly.

Days of frantic searching ended on Tuesday, November 11, when community members discovered Gweyea's body floating in the Cavalla River, a discovery that set off grief, anger, and mounting calls for government action.

The killing has provoked outrage across Ziway Town and surrounding communities, with residents urging the Government of Liberia to launch an immediate investigation and engage its Ivorian counterparts diplomatically.

Staff Madison Tolbert, a prominent regional youth leader, condemned the shooting as a violation of Liberian sovereignty and human rights.

"This should draw the attention of Gorhai Artee, the Grand Gedeh Local Authority, and the Legislative Caucus that a Gorhai youth was fired on and killed by an Ivorian armed man," Tolbert said. "We must stand up for justice. This should also claim the attention of the Immigration Authority, the Liberia National Police, and the Government of Liberia. I feel so hurt this morning to see my junior brother in this unfortunate situation that took his life."

Residents say Gweyea's killing is not an isolated case. Communities along the Cavalla River have repeatedly complained about intimidation, harassment, and arrests by Ivorian border forces, particularly during fishing and farming activities. Many say these confrontations have escalated in recent years without meaningful intervention from authorities.

Aloysius Saydee, an elder from Garley Town, described the killing as a "wake-up call" for Monrovia.

"Our people are being harassed daily while fishing or farming near the Cavalla River. Now it has led to death," he said. "We want our government to step in before more lives are lost."

Local leaders in Grand Gedeh are preparing to petition the county's Legislative Caucus to demand justice and diplomatic accountability.

The Cavalla River has long been a fault line for cross-border tension, including disputes over fishing rights, unauthorized patrols, and clashes involving security forces. Gweyea's killing -- targeting a well-known youth leader and community organizer -- has further eroded trust among residents living along the border.

Ziway Town and surrounding communities remain in mourning as residents call for calm but insist they will not rest until justice is served and stronger protections are put in place.

"We are peaceful people," said Washington Gborlor, a resident from the area. "But peace without justice is just silence. Roland deserves justice."