Liberia Launches 2025 World Children's Day Activities Focused On Accountability

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has officially launched national activities marking the 2025 World Children's Day, reaffirming Liberia's commitment to upholding and protecting the rights of every child.

World Children's Day, observed annually on November 20, commemorates the 1989 adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the most widely ratified human-rights treaty in history. The global theme for this year's celebration is "My Day, My Right," while Liberia is marking the occasion under the national theme "Living With Dignity, Every Moment, Every Right."

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Minister for Children and Social Protection Garmai Tokpah said the 2025 celebration will focus heavily on accountability, following a year of child-led advocacy that brought together young people, government ministries, development partners, and civil-society organizations.

"This is a call to action to listen to children, strengthen protective systems, and translate promises into real results," the minister said.

She explained that the Liberia National Children's Forum, working alongside the ministry, UNICEF, and the Child Protection Network, will lead structured dialogues across the country to evaluate progress on commitments made during the 2024 World Children's Day and the 2025 Day of the African Child.

According to Mme. Tokpah, the celebration aims to hold duty bearers accountable for child-protection commitments, empower children to engage policymakers, advocate for increased government budgetary support to education, health, digital safety, and protection, and ensure stronger implementation of the Children's Law of 2011.

The ministry also plans to expand access to birth registration, immunization, disability screening, and HPV vaccinations, while promoting child-led environmental initiatives.

Nationwide Activities

The week-long observance will run from November 13 to 20, 2025, featuring radio talk shows, a Children's Parliamentary Session, school and community clean-up campaigns, a national children's health exhibition, and a reflection forum featuring veteran child-rights advocates.

Mme. Tokpah noted that the celebration will build on gains from the Save the Future Project, formerly known as the National Street Children Project, which aims to reintegrate children living on the streets and provide livelihood support to their caregivers.

As of now, 13,591 children have benefited from the project, 3,405 have enrolled in school, and 1,164 caregivers have received business grants and other forms of livelihood support, according to ministry data.

The deputy minister said the government is also working with the Ministries of Justice and Labor, as well as municipal authorities in Monrovia and Paynesville, to finalize a joint policy framework aimed at eliminating hazardous child labor and street work in compliance with the Children's Law.

Progress and Persistent Challenges

Despite major strides in child protection, Tokpah acknowledged continuing challenges in areas such as funding, enforcement, and awareness.

"Together, we can build a Liberia where every child thrives -- living with dignity, every moment, every right," she said.

Mme. Tokpah expressed gratitude to the ministry's partners, including UNICEF, Save the Children, Street Child Liberia, GiveDirectly, SOS Children's Village, the Child Protection Network, school administrators, and ministry staff for their ongoing collaboration and support.

She reaffirmed that the ministry's goal is not only to celebrate children but also to ensure Liberia's policies and programs deliver tangible improvements in their lives.

"Children are not tomorrow's leaders -- they are citizens today," Tokpah said. "Our responsibility is to make Liberia a safe, nurturing, and empowering environment for them now."